A local government in China has come up with Tinder but minus the gruelling online task of going through possible misses to find a hit. It’s a dating app in the flesh and it’s obviously government-sponsored: a database of single citizens of the northern city of Luanzhou. Communist Party officials in the city have started gathering the personal information of unmarried men and women to collate it in the form of a central database, as per a VICE News report. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, online dating and dating apps had begun to take over, but now that social interactions have had to be mandatorily pushed online in way too many scenarios, the local government has come up with matchmaking parties and group dating parties. According to the report, local officials said that matchmaking parties for civil servants and workers at state-owned enterprises had already been held while blind date sessions are in the process of being developed.

This year, two group dating parties have been held in the city, while another virtual one is scheduled to be held on New Year’s Eve on the Douyin app, which is the Chinese version of TikTok. According to a statement on the Sina Weibo microblogging website, a local municipal government representative said that the authorities are hoping to bring single men and women together through activities. They added that the city is youth-friendly and that the demand for a dating forum had come in from the public themselves.

However, VICE reported that many Chinese citizens on Weibo were doubtful of the effort. “If they think that youngsters are going to forgo partying in favor of a virtual matchmaking party, they are so wrong," a Weibo user was quoted as writing. Others were concerned about China’s controversial family planning policies.

Along with Zoom meetings and Dalgona coffee, online dating also became very popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though meeting new people became easy, there are a lot of cons that have been linked to virtual dating. The biggest being a toll on mental health. It has been observed that maintaining relations via a digital platform has been quite difficult for many.

