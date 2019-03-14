English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Movies, Music, and More: Your Mumbai Local Train Ride is Getting an Upgrade
In a new initiative to soon be launched, you can watch movies and music while travelling in local trains.
If you thought travelling by local train in Mumbai is a hassle, with the long, boring journeys and the constant crush of commuting crowds, this new policy may just be the ticket.
You can now stream movies, music, and more for free on local trains in Mumbai.
As a new initiative, the Central Railway zone of Indian Railways is going to provide 'infotainment' to commuters by providing WiFi hotspots in various locations of local trains in Mumbai, according to a report in Financial Express.
This new feature may actually be coming sooner than you think; trials are currently underway and Indian Railways will consider introducing this facility to all trains by July 2019.
Another convenient thing about this new feature is that it is literally on your smartphone - you can access it through an app on your phone. The pre-loaded content will be available when you download the app on your phone, and comes in different languages.
A spokesperson also confirmed that the implementation for this entire process will take about four months, after an initial trial at Kurla railway station. Following the trial, the hotspots will be introduced in Mumbai's local trains.
This initiative is launched to increase the non-fare revenue of Indian Railways and the business model relies on advertisements, which come along with the pre-loaded content in the hotspots.
While your journey time may not be affected, this new feature will certainly make your commute in local trains a little more entertaining.
