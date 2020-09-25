Moving Image: Video of Photographer Hit By Cyclist While Capturing Marriage Proposal Goes Viral

Marriage proposals can be tricky. Will the partner say yes or not? How to do it best? What will make the proposal memorable?

A man in the United States attempted to make a memorable marriage proposal to his girlfriend. The man in love chose New York’s Brooklyn Bridge for their special moment.

In order to save the memory, he assigned a photographer to capture their proposal snaps.

However, this significant moment was interrupted when their photographer — trying to capture pictures from a better angle — was hit by a speeding bicycle.

The boyfriend named Chris Vigo was down on one knee, proposing to his girlfriend Angelina Rivera when their photographer friend Joshua Rosario got excited and moved to the bicycle lane to capture photos from a new and better angle, reported New York Post.

This is the moment when he was hit by a speeding bicycle and fell down on the bridge. Chris’ proposal was interrupted by the accident. He can be seen pausing the proposal and asking Joshua if he is fine.

The video of this proposal-accident was first shared on TikTok by the photographer Joshua Rosario. Since then, it has gone viral on other social media channels as well.

Speaking about his feelings when the accident happened, Chris said that he didn’t do what to say at that moment. He was contemplating if he should go help Joshua or remain where he was, holding Angelina’s hand, reported New York Post.

The video was shared on multiple platforms — Facebook, Reddit, Instagram and Facebook.

On Instagram, one user Chris Painx shared the video with the caption, “If you want a proposal to never forget, come propose in NYC. Highly recommended.”

The post has garnered over 30,000 views and people are finding this video hilarious.

A photographer from New York, Jeremy Cohen commented on the video calling it the most New York proposal ever.

As per the report, despite the accident, Chris was delighted later when Angelina said yes to his proposal.