MP BJP Workers Cut 71-Feet Syringe-shaped Cake to Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 71st birthday on Friday. Marking the occasion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers cut a 71-feet-long cake in the shape of the vaccine syringe at Lalghati Chauraha in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Several party workers could be seen wearing white t-shirts and masks, with a slogan and PM Modi’s photo on them. Speaking about the celebration, a BJP worker told news agency ANI, “We are viewing it as a day of service to people. A total of 71 people have pledged to donate blood today. Even the cake was 71-feet long."

Images of the celebration show the cake, shaped like a blue syringe, kept on a decorated table with party workers sitting around it.

The 71-feet long cake is just one of the many things planned for PM Modi’s birthday. Party workers cut a 71-kg laddu on Thursday as well as lit earthen lamps in the PM’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Around 50 million postcards thanking PM Modi for his “pro people welfare” schemes, film screenings and exhibitions on his life, blood donation camps, cleanliness and vaccination drives are among the activities planned by the party members. The activities will continue for three weeks (September 17 to October 7) as the period also marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (September 25), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and October 7 marks the completion of 20 years in office by Modi as head of elected governments.

The party’s youth wing will mark the day as ‘Service and Dedication Campaign’, while local units of the BJP will organise prayer ceremonies and fairs in their areas with stalls set up to encourage people to download the NaMoApp, “which will help them communicate with the prime minister directly”. As many as 14 crore ration bags printed with PM Modi’s picture will also be distributed during the period, along with 71 spots in various states being cleaned under environment campaigns.

