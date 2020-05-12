BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

MP Cop Fined Rs 5000 for Recreating Ajay Devgn's Famous Car Stunt

MP Cop Fined Rs 5000 for Recreating Ajay Devgn's Famous Car Stunt

Yadav used to lead a police post but he has now been suspended.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
Share this:

In a video that is going viral on social media, a cop can be seen performing Ajay Devgn's famous stunt from Singham by balancing himself on top of two cars, with one leg on each. He completes the look with a radio in hand and dark sunglasses.

NDTV reports that the sub inspector is from Madhya Pradesh and that his name is Manoj Yadav. In the videos doing the rounds on Twitter, Yadav can be seen performing the stunt to the song from Singham.

However, this did not quite sit well with the higher authorities. According to reports, Yadav used to lead a police post but he has now been suspended. He has also been fined an amount of Rs 5000 for his stunt and for not following traffic rules.

In fact, Ajay Devgn has been performing these stunts for quite a while, right from Phool Aur Kante in the 90s to Singham which released recently. It would be suffice to say that this particular stunt has almost become synonymous with Devgn. We can't help but wonder what the actor has to say about the cop copying him, while on duty!

You can watch the video here:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading