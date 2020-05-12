MP Cop Fined Rs 5000 for Recreating Ajay Devgn's Famous Car Stunt

In a video that is going viral on social media, a cop can be seen performing Ajay Devgn's famous stunt from Singham by balancing himself on top of two cars, with one leg on each. He completes the look with a radio in hand and dark sunglasses.

NDTV reports that the sub inspector is from Madhya Pradesh and that his name is Manoj Yadav. In the videos doing the rounds on Twitter, Yadav can be seen performing the stunt to the song from Singham.

However, this did not quite sit well with the higher authorities. According to reports, Yadav used to lead a police post but he has now been suspended. He has also been fined an amount of Rs 5000 for his stunt and for not following traffic rules.

In fact, Ajay Devgn has been performing these stunts for quite a while, right from Phool Aur Kante in the 90s to Singham which released recently. It would be suffice to say that this particular stunt has almost become synonymous with Devgn. We can't help but wonder what the actor has to say about the cop copying him, while on duty!

