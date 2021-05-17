MP Cop Makes Lockdown Violators Write Lord Rama's Name for 30 Mins as Punishment

As people continue to disregard Covid-19 restrictions in several parts of the country, authorities are also finding new ways to keep the offenders in check. A sub-inspector in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh is making lockdown violators write the Hindu deity Lord Rama’s name several times as a punishment.

SI Santosh Singh revealed to news agency ANI that he decided to enforce this novel punishment after getting several booklets in donation by a local community. The violators write Ram’s name in the booklet for 30-45 minutes.

“We would earlier make them do sit-ups or make them sit for 45 minutes to an hour before allowing them to go, so, I just thought that they can instead write the name of Lord Ram for as long as they are comfortable as punishment before letting them go," Singh told while being deputed at the Sindhi Camp Baba Dayal Das Chowk.

The sub-inspector also ensures that this measure is not in conflict with violators’ religious beliefs as Lord Rama is a religious figure. He said no one was forced to undergo this punishment. “We have been doing it for 3 days and around 25 odd people have been punished so far, we have not received any complaints about it," he added.

However, Satna’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamvir Singh did not advocate for this form of punishment, saying the measure was adopted by the SIin his personal capacity, but is not legal or professional.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 7,106 new Covid cases on Sunday, May 17, taking the number of total infections in the state to 7,31,385. 6,992 people have succumbed to the virus after 79 fresh deaths on Sunday. The active caseload in Madhya Pradesh is94,652.

The lockdown is in place in most of the districts in the state till May 24. The restrictions in Bhopal were extended by a week on May 16.

