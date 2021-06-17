MP Couple Deploys 4 Guards, 6 Dogs to Protect Rare Miyazaki Mangoes That Sell for Rs 2.70 Lakh Per Kg

How far can you go to save your prized mangoes? A couple in Madhya Pradesh who happen to cultivate Japanese Miyazaki mangoes - the most expensive type of mangoes in the world - have deployed four security personnel and six dogs to guard two Miyazaki mango trees that they have grown in their orchard. Jabalpur resident Sankalp Parihas had been given some mango saplings by a man while travelling on a train to Chennai. He and his wife Rani planted two of the saplings in their orchard, hoping they would grow into ordinary mango trees. Their surprise knew no bounds when the mangoes that grew on the trees upon maturity were not yellow or green but ruby red.

At first, the couple was shocked to find the scarlet mangoes. But it was only after they researched more about the rare fruit that the couple realised they had struck a sweet jackpot.

Japanese Miyazaki mangoes are one of the expensive types of mangoes in the world with high demand in the international and exotic fruits market. Last year, they sold for a whopping Rs 2.70 lakh per kg in the international market.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, thieves broke into the couple’s orchard last year as word about the rare mangoes got around. While the thieves managed to steal mangoes, the couple saved the trees. This year, they plan to be better prepared. The couple has now deployed four security guards as well as six dogs to protect the Miyazaki mangoes.

The couple has already started receiving orders for the mangoes and claims that they are currently sitting on several offers. According to a report in The Mint, the couple has been offered Rs 21,000 for a mango each by a Gujarat-based businessman.

The mangoes are rich in beta-carotene, folic acid and antioxidants, which make them excellent for poor eyesight. They get their name from the Japanese city of Miyazaki where the red mangoes were first grown.

