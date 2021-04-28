MP Couple Gets Married in PPE Kits After Groom Tests Positive for Covid-19

Many have postponed or cancelled their wedding plans considering curfew rules and restrictions in place amid the second wave of COVID-19. However, despite being tested positive, a man in Madhya Pradesh went ahead with his nuptial ceremony, marrying his bride in PPE kits. The video of the marriage ceremony is going viral on social media which is leaving users bemused. Instead of traditional clothes, the couple were seen bearing the blue protective suits while tying the knot at a marriage hall in Ratlam. Along with the couple, the priest and few close family members too were seen donning PPE suits. Reportedly, the groom had tested positive for coronavirus on April 19. However, the wedding took place with the permission of the local administration. Police officials were also part of the ceremony.

Ratlam’s Tehsildar Navin Garg, Tehsildar told news agency ANI that the authorities got to know about the groom testing positive and was getting married. The officials of the administration rushed to the wedding venue to stop the ceremony. However, after reaching the venue, the officials considered the requests of the couple and family members to allow the marriage.

Later, the wedding was solemnised in the presence of senior police officials. “The couple was made to wear PPE kits so the infection doesn’t spread,” Garg said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A couple in Ratlam tied the knot wearing PPE kits as the groom is #COVID19 positive, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mXlUK2baUh— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

Social media users seem to be divided while commenting on the viral video of the wedding ceremony. While some asked why the wedding couldn’t wait, others criticised the authorities to allow it.

However, they are not the only couple who get married donning PPE kits amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In Kerala’s Alappuzha, a couple got married inside a government hospital where the bride wore a PPE kit in lieu of her bridal saree and other finery because the groom was admitted for being covid positive.

In a similar incident, a couple in Rajasthan’s Bara had also gotten married at a Covid-care centre after their elaborate wedding plans went awry due to the bride testing positive for coronavirus last year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here