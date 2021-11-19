MP District Makes Double Vaccination for Covid-19 Mandatory to Buy Alcohol

In an effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated and widen the security net against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh has directed all liquor shops in its jurisdiction to sell alcohol to only those customers who have taken both doses of vaccine. Khandwa Excise Officer RP Kirar issued the directives in his November 16 order, stating that the objective is to ensure every eligible resident is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. “Not only have all the liquor vends operators been directed to sell liquor to only double vaccinated people, but they also have put a board outside their shop, informing about the new decision,” Kirar was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

The liquor shop owners, however, don’t need to check the vaccination documents of consumers, and only require to verbally confirm their double vaccination details. One may think uncovered consumers could bypass the new order by simply lying, but the Khandwa Excise Officer is confident that people who drink alcohol don’t lie.

“Our personal experience tells that tipplers don’t lie and using that only we’ve decided that customers will not have to submit any proof of having been doubly vaccinated against Covid-19,” he said, confirming that only verbal assurance by the customers would be enough.

Here are few reactions to the story:

Intrestingly he says that in India to his personal experience that who drinks ( daaru/ alcohol) speak Truth and don't speak lies So if we take note of him, is he promoting to drink ( daaru) in such sense.— National Coordinator Anti Corruption Academy (@CoordinatorAnti) November 19, 2021

Who is honest in our country?Ans : pic.twitter.com/FFZlDTtXsz — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) November 18, 2021

Big lose for liquor store as well as goverment taxation. — PB (@PB49650615) November 19, 2021

Other districts in Madhya Pradesh are also limiting access to various services to only fully vaccinated people in order to motivate the uncovered adult population to get their shots. While the country’s cleanest city Indore is allowing only fully vaccinated residents inside the parks, the traders in Ratlam district, selling the famous Ratlami Sev, have voluntarily decided to sell their snacks only to double vaccinated individuals.

According to latest figures, Madhya Pradesh has administered more than 7.80 crore doses to its population till November 18. The data on mygov.in shows that over 5 crore individuals have received their first shot, while more than 2.76 crore people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.