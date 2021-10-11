MP Engineer Asks for Sundays Off to Go Begging, 'Remove Ego' in Bizarre Application

An engineer from Madhya Pradesh has been going viral for a bizarre leave application. The absurd letter has him asking a senior for Sundays off because he wants to go begging door to door on those days. Deputy engineer Rajkumar Yadav, posted in Malwa district, claimed in the letter that his begging sojourn was triggered by a flashback of his past life, as per a report by Hindustan Times. Yadav further said that he wanted to soul-search as a religious pursuit to erase his ego. The senior replied to the letter, stating that the process of erasing ego should not begin with one spending their Sundays however they wished. If you’re thinking this was absurd, there’s more. Yadav claimed that, in his past life, he used to be pals with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. That’s not it, either.

Yadav’s letter further stated that he was friends with said political figures not in their current forms, but that they were, all three of them, characters in the Mahabharata. Owaisi played the role of Yadav’s friend ‘Nakul’ and Bhagwat was ‘Shakuni mama’. Yadav added that he wanted to study the Gita in a quest to know more about his past life. “In my previous birth (Mahabharata period) present AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was Pandava prince Nakul and also my close friend. During the same period, the present RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was Shakuni (the cunning maternal uncle of the Kauravas)," a Financial Express report quoted from the letter. It also quoted from the letter where Yadav said he believed the soul was eternal. In order to make his discovery, the sub-engineer wanted to beg wheat from every house. Check out a copy of the letter tweeted by news agency ANI here.

In Agar Malwa of Madhya Pradesh, a sub-engineer has written a leave application to his superior saying that he gained recollection of his past life and wanted to do Bhagavad Gita paath to know more about his life & also beg alms to erase ego every Sunday pic.twitter.com/qOmMpyZB9j— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

As per the Hindustan Times report, Janpad Panchayat CEO Parag Panthi advised him that he should work on Sundays rather than beg, in order to remove his ego. He added that it was egoistic thinking to believe that one could spend their Sundays however they wanted. The engineer’s senior said that he would support the latter in this spiritual pursuit by ensuring that he worked on Sundays.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.