MP Farmer Gets Lucky for Sixth Time in Two Years, Mines Diamond Worth Rs 30 Lakh

A farmer in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh has mined a superior quality diamond for the sixth time in two years in land taken on lease from the government. Nutan Jain, in charge diamond officer, told PTI that Prakash Majumdar found the 6.47-carat diamond in a mine in Jaruapur village in the district. The diamond will now be put up for sale in the upcoming auction with the price being fixed by the government. Majumdar said that he will share the amount received from the auction with his four partners engaged in quarrying the mine.

“We are five partners. We got the diamond weighing 6.47 carat, which we deposited at the Government Diamond Office," he told reporters on Friday.

He said that he had found a 7.44-carat diamond last year. Besides, he had also mined four other precious stones weighing 2 to 2.5 carat in the past two years.

Officials said that the raw diamond would be auctioned and the proceeds would be given to the farmer after deduction of government royalty and taxes.

As per the private estimates, the 6.47-carat diamond is likely to fetch around ₹ 30 lakh in the auction.

Panna district is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats. The state government gives small patches of land on lease in Panna diamond reserve area to local farmers and labourers to mine diamonds and deposit them with the district mining officer.

Incidents of people finding high-quality diamonds and gems is not limited to India. Recently, the world’s largest star sapphire cluster was found in a backyard in Sri Lanka by accident. According to a gem trader, the stone was found by workmen while digging a well in his home in the gem-rich Ratnapura area.

Experts believe the ‘pale blue’ stone that weighs around 510 kilograms has an estimated value of up to $100 million in the international market. It has been named the “Serendipity Sapphire". The owner of the stone, Mr Gamage, told BBC, “The person who was digging the well alerted us about some rare stones. Later we stumbled upon this huge specimen."

(With inputs from PTI)

