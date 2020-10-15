MP Forest Official Turns Barren Land into Green Hill by Planting 54000 Saplings in a Day

A Madhya Pradesh Indian Forest Official has turned a barren land into a lush-green hill by planting 54,000 saplings in a single day.

Punit Goyal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of North Betul division said that the plan was to plant as many trees across the 46 hectres of the Bondri Hill in the Shahpur division, to meet the plantation target. The entire programme was carried out under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) to promote afforestation and regeneration of the environment to compensate for the forest land given up for non-forest use, reports The Better India.

However, Goyal pointed out the many difficulties that had to be fought through in order to have this plantation project successful.

Due to the highly steep and rugged terrain, not many saplings could survive. The plantation has been majorly around varieties of teak and bamboos, since these plants are resilient to the hard rocky soil.

The forest officials have also admitted to have achieved a 90 per cent of the plants' survival rate and over the past three years the heavy plantation has arrested soil erosion and rain water, making it easy for further harvest in the ground.

Besides this, the report adds that this plantation will also regulate carbon sequestration and mitigate carbon dioxide.

The growth of bamboo and teak will also help in the boosting local livelihood as these can be used for commercial purposes.

The forested area has also become a haven for migratory birds and will help in the flourishing of flora and fauna.

The entire plantation programme needed the hard labour of over 1000 locals.

However, a Pune-based NGO has said that such ecosystem needs more varied plantation as only one kind of species is all about monoculture, limiting the growth of flora and fauna.

