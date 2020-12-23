MP Govt, Patanjali Join Hands to Launch Sanskrit Play Schools to Promote Culture and Tradition

The Madhya Pradesh government is propagating studying Sanskrit by implementing the language in a playschool in every district of the state starting the next academic session.

The first of its kind, the students of lower KG and Upper KG will be introduced to the language through speaking, etiquettes, shlokas and names of various objects in Sanskrit, a report with the Hindustan Times said.

The state's school education department minister Inder Singh Parmar reportedly told HT that for the playschools, instead of the usual LKG and UKG, these classes will be addressed as Arun and Uday respectively. Calling Sanskrit as the mother of all languages, Parmar said learning it from a young age will broaden the minds of students and introduce them to the country's culture, language and tradition effectively.

Parmar added that the MP State Open School Education Board (MPSOSEB) and Yoga guru Ramdev’s Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan will be behind the syllabus, infrastructure and teachers' appointments at the playschools.

Elaborating further on the concept of these schools, an official with the department was quoted as saying by HT that the school timings will be maintained such that parents who are working can lave their wards at the school at around 9 am and then again pick them up by evenings. The official added that those teachers who have a thorough understanding of Sanskrit and also those who are adept at child psychology will only be hired to handle the children.

However, the idea has been met with some skepticism by educationists. Pankaj Prajapati, an educationist reportedly cast doubts on the idea, asking how can parents converse with their wards if they only learn Sanskrit in school. Also, Prajapati says it is doubtful parents would want to send their children to such a school if there is no other language taught.

But, Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Director PR Tiwari, who is the brain behind the idea thinks that the idea of seeing Sanskrit as only a language for Hindu priests is misleading. Stressing upon the importance of the language as the base of many indian languages, Tiwari said he sees learing Sanskrit as a skill set. More than writing, the focus will be on speaking the language. He added that Hindi and English will be introduced to the children from class 1.

Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan has also identified Panchsheel Nagar locality of Bhopal for special Sanskrit teaching programme. To that effect, Parmar has also spoken about making the language useful by introducing it as a vocational courses

He said that a diploma course in Ayurveda should be started by the Sanskrit Sansthan that will be a step in making the state 'Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh'.

Recently, Manipur Education Minister S Rajen had also said that Sanskrit will be introduced in the curriculum of selected schools and colleges in the state. Manipur University is also planning to open a department for the subject.