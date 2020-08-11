MP Home Minister's Face Mask Has His Own Face Printed on it, Internet is Lauding the Genius

The face masks have now become the new normal and essentially a part of our apparel. The governments have made it mandatory to wear one in public places, while health experts have said that it is our only defence against the coronavirus infection as yet.

With the face masks being a compulsion, people are being creative in the designs. However, Madhya Pradesh's home minister Narottam Mishra took things a step ahead. He was spotted wearing a face mask that has a part of his face printed on it. Well, why should a face mask hide your face!

The photos have got mixed reactions on Twitter. Some people have called the move disgraceful while some are appreciative of this mask. A person who was in favour of the state Home Minister said, “It's real, and it's a good move, everyone should wear these types of masks so that they can be identified without removing the mask”.

While another person, who did not seem to like this wrote, “If fake, It's okay... if real.... it

isn't dignified as per the post u hold.”

It's real, and it's a good move, everyone should wear these type of Masks so that they can be identified without removing the mask. In kerala someone had started printing these type of masks and people are buying it.Care to explain how "it isn't dignified"? — Vinu_ (@vn_jith) August 10, 2020

Here are some other reactions:

Wins the best mask of the year award!! — Che Mir (@cheez_m) August 10, 2020

😆😂 — Megha Gupta (@MeghaG099) August 10, 2020

👌👌👌😂 — Pt. Ashutosh mishra (@ashu_rewa) August 10, 2020

😂😂 — Avnish Singh (@avnishkumar468) August 10, 2020

Mishra was appointed as the home minister of the state in July. He was also made the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs as well as minister of Law and Justice.