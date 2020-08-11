BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

MP Home Minister's Face Mask Has His Own Face Printed on it, Internet is Lauding the Genius

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra spotted wearing unique mask. Credits: Twitter

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra spotted wearing unique mask. Credits: Twitter

Mishra, who takes charge of Madhya Pradesh's home ministry, wore a mask that had a photo of his own face.

Share this:

The face masks have now become the new normal and essentially a part of our apparel. The governments have made it mandatory to wear one in public places, while health experts have said that it is our only defence against the coronavirus infection as yet.

With the face masks being a compulsion, people are being creative in the designs. However, Madhya Pradesh's home minister Narottam Mishra took things a step ahead. He was spotted wearing a face mask that has a part of his face printed on it. Well, why should a face mask hide your face!

The photos have got mixed reactions on Twitter. Some people have called the move disgraceful while some are appreciative of this mask. A person who was in favour of the state Home Minister said, “It's real, and it's a good move, everyone should wear these types of masks so that they can be identified without removing the mask”.

While another person, who did not seem to like this wrote, “If fake, It's okay... if real.... it

isn't dignified as per the post u hold.”

Here are some other reactions:

Also Watch

Pranab Mukherjee Tests Positive For COVID-19 | Top 18 | CNN News18

Mishra was appointed as the home minister of the state in July. He was also made the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs as well as minister of Law and Justice.

Next Story
Loading