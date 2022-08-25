MP Man Cuts His Vein, Climbs Tower After Wife Refuses to Return Home

A man in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh created quite a ruckus after he cut his vein in front of a police station and climbed onto a mobile tower giving threats to kill himself. The man, identified as Ramnath Kaithwas, reportedly made this move because his wife refused to return from her maternal home. Ramnath Kaithwas also alleged that he was not allowed to meet his children.

A video of the incident surfaced on Twitter and went viral. In the clip, a woman and a police officer are seen consoling and trying to convince the man on the tower to climb down and talk to them. Ramnath is heard screaming saying he has been sitting here for an hour and with the intention to die. The video then cuts to moments where he climbed down the tower to clearly explain his ordeal.

Explaining the reason for his actions, Ramnath said that he is being prevented from meeting his children and that he would do anything if this goes on. On being asked why he cut his veins in front of the police station, he said that it was his way of asking for cooperation from the police officials.

Take a look at the video here:

Many on the internet claimed that the man was drunk, while some quipped and pegged it as “true love.”

This is not the first time that an incident involving a disgruntled man, a tower, and a ruckus has surfaced. In July this year, a man in the district of Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, climbed a high voltage tower as his wife went to her father’s home and was not returning. Annoyed by it, the man, in an inebriated condition, climbed the tower. It was reported that the man slipped and fell from the tower suffering serious injuries.

