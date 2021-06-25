MP Man Drapes Saree to Teach Sister's Harasser a Lesson, Both End Up Getting Drunk

A man from Madhya Pradesh decided to teach his sister’s harasser a lesson by dressing up as a woman. While it is unclear how he planned to impart this lesson, the plot definitely did not go the way he had expected. Sonu, a skilled theatrical performer from Madhya Pradesh’s Naya village who plays female parts in plays, disguised himself in a saree and approached Mitthu Lal Bhil, who had been accused of harassing Sonu’s sister. The duo then rode on his bike. The pair became intoxicated and were lost on their way. Nonetheless, Sonu’s plot was disrupted by the locals, who mistook them for robbers, and was then held by the police, reported India Today.

“During the night patrol, a report was received from Chavandia village that a young guy and a lady were spotted on a bike," Ram Singh, in charge of the Sawaipur police station in Bhilwara district, said. The locals had apprehended them on suspicions of being thieves, while Mitthu fled with the bike, the people were able to apprehend the woman.

Mitthu managed to escape at first but was then caught hiding in the bushes. Upon further questioning, the real identity of Sonu was found and his reasons for doing this were uncovered.

Sonu stated during the police interrogation that he was able to carry off the lady’s persona with ease since he portrayed a woman in the local village theatre. As a result, dressing as a woman was simple for him, and no one could readily disbelieve him.

