MP Man Gives Away Free Petrol to Celebrate Birth of Sister's Girl Child

A petrol pump owner in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district gave away free petrol to celebrate the birth of a girl child in his family. Deepak Sainani wanted to celebrate the birth of his sister Sikha Porwal’s baby girl on October 9 in a unique way. While he wanted a chance to give back to his customers ever since he opened the pump in March this year, the baby girl’s arrival during the auspicious days of Navaratri felt like the perfect opportunity for Deepak.

Although Deepak was hesitant at first, since he did not want people to think it was a cheap marketing tactic, he went on with the idea. “I did not want people to think of this as a cheap publicity stunt, which is why I sat on the idea for a while but then decided to go ahead with it as I felt that it is the thought that counts," he told Indian Express.

Deepak followed the plan and decided to give 5-10 per cent extra petrol on the days of Ashtami, Navami, and Dussehra of Navaratri which fell on 13, 14, and 15 October this year respectively. A signboard was also put up to inform customers about the offer. Deepak made sure to give the offer during the peak hours at his pump. Five per cent extra was given to those buying petrol worth Rs 100 and 10 per cent for those buying worth Rs 200-500. Deepak told Indian Express, “I observed the maximum customer footfall between 9-11 in the morning and 5-7 in the evening and accordingly decided to offer the additional 5-10 per cent at this time."

According to Deepak, who jointly owns the pump with his brother, the act was a gift to his sister, who is differently-abled.

Celebrating the birth of a girl child has become quite a common thing recently. In April this year, a newborn daughter was accorded rather an unusual welcome in a Rajasthan village and brought home in a helicopter with bands walking along her side after she landed and roses were spread throughout the way till the time she reached her sweet home. According to IANS, the celebration was grand as she is the first daughter to have been born in this family after 35 years. Hence the father spent Rs 4.5 lakh to hire this copter and make the celebration grand.

