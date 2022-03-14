MP Man Moves Supreme Court for Divorce, Claims Wife 'Not Female'

After learning that his wife has an external male genital structure and claiming that he has been cheated, a man from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has moved the Supreme Court. According to the husband, the couple got married in 2016. He claimed that his wife refused to consummate the marriage for several days after the marriage. However, as they got close, the husband discovered something “unusual" about his wife’s genitalia, as reported by India Today. Following this, the man took his wife for a medical inspection and found that she has a genetic disorder called congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In this condition, a female’s clitoris is enlarged and the external genital looks more like that of a male child’s.

Feeling betrayed, the man later sent his wife back to her parents which also led to some tensions between the two families. Reportedly, the woman’s family registered an FIR against the husband alleging cruelty while the husband made a complaint of cheating and committing fraud against his wife and father-in-law.

In a hearing before a trial court, the woman was told to undergo a court-mandated medical examination which she refused. She then knocked on the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s door against the trial court’s order. Dismissing the charges, the High Court cited medical reports and stated that the woman had female organs and characteristics.

Meanwhile, the man appealed that according to local doctors, his wife was diagnosed with the condition three years before their marriage and that she concealed the fact. He also claimed that she was undergoing hormonal treatment for her medical condition.

After the High Court’s order, the husband has now sought the intervention of the Supreme Court in the matter. Through his lawyer, senior advocate NK Mody, the man argued that his wife is a man and that it was not a case of “some congenital disorder. “This is a case where my client has been cheated by getting married to a male," Mody added.

Reportedly, the apex court was initially reluctant to take up the matter but later agreed to hear the husband’s plea. Taking note of the medical report, the court later issued a notice to the woman and her father and will now hear the matter in April.

