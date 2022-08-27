MP Man Slaps Woman Toll Booth Employee When Asked to Pay Tax in Shocking Video

A shocking incident from Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh came to light wherein a man allegedly beat up a woman who worked at a toll booth. The video of the same has surfaced online and left netizens in shock. In the said CCTV footage, the man can be seen slapping the woman employee after she refused to let him go without paying the tax. In defence, the woman hit the man back with her footwear. As per the reports, the incident occurred at the Kachnariya toll plaza on Rajgarh-Bhopal road.

As per an NDTV report, the man identified as Rajkumar Gurjar had his vehicle without a FASTag – electronic toll payment system. Gurjar reportedly said that he should be exempted from paying the tax as he was a local. However, he had no documents with him to prove the same.

The toll booth employee, Anurandha Dangi said, “He said he was a local. I said but I don’t know you. Then I went and informed the supervisor. The supervisor asked him if I knew the man. I said no, and then the man got out of his vehicle, abused me and hit me. I also hit him back,” as reported by the news portal.

Following the incident, Anurandha lodged a complaint against the man at the Biaora rural police station. The local police station in-charge Ramkumar Raghuvanshi confirmed the same and said that they have “registered a case under 354, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act”, according to the media reports. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Anurandha Dangi also informed that around seven female employees work at the toll booth but there are no guards to ensure safety. Soon after the CCTV footage went viral on the internet, netizens condemned the act and urged the authorities to take quick action against the accused.

