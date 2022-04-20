MP Man Stabs Sister-in-law to Death After Crying Nephew Disrupts NEET Preparation

A 22-year-old man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law to death, angry that the constant cries of his toddler nephew disturbed him as he prepared for his medical entrance exam, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said on Tuesday. Kavita Ahirwar (25) was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law Manoj Ahirwar at their home on Monday, Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge inspector, Arun Kumar Sharma said.

Manoj had been preparing for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and his two-year-old nephew was crying. The accused asked the victim to ensure that the child does not cry, but she snubbed him, the official said.

Angered by the victim's reaction, the accused took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her brutally and killed her on the spot, he said. The accused and victim had argued on the matter earlier as well, he said, adding that the other members of the family were busy with their daily chores at the time of the attack.

The police were subsequently alerted. The victim's body was sent for post-mortem and the accused was arrested, the official said.

