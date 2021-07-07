MP Man Uses Fake Covid-19 Positive Report to Stay away from Wife

A man in Madhya Pradesh allegedly forged a COVID-19 positive in an attempt to stay away from his wife. The 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow got married in February earlier this year but wanted to stay away from his wife due to some personal reasons. According to Chhoti Gwaltoli Police Station in charge Sanjay Shulka, the man downloaded another person’s Covid-19 positive report from the website of a private laboratory and replaced the name on it with his name.

Although he sent the fake Covid positive certificate and disappeared from his house, his family grew suspicious since he did not show any symptoms of COVID-19.

Shulka told Times Now, “He sent the forged report through Whatsapp to his father and wife and then disappeared from his home. However, family members got suspicious as he had not shown any symptoms of the infection. When they contacted the private laboratory, the accused’s fraudulent act was revealed."

As the man’s scam got revealed, the laboratory filed a complaint with the police, following which the man was booked under IPC provisions for forgery and other offences. He has been served a notice by the police to appear before them.

In another bizarre incident, a young man in UP found that his ex-wife is now his stepmother and that, he even has a ‘brother’, fathered by his father. The man got to know about the scenario after he filed an RTI at District Panchayati Raj Office to collect information about his father who had left the house and was living elsewhere.

When the son finally learnt that his father had actually married his ex-wife, he lodged a complaint at Bisauli police station and both the parties were called for a meeting on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the girl who is now the ‘mother’ of her ex-husband, has refused to return to him and said that she was very happy with her second husband.

