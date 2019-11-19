Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MP Mimi Chakraborty Shares Pic with 'Mommy' Outside Parliament, Sanskari Twitter Approves

'1st day of parliament session with mommy', Chakraborty tweeted.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
MP Mimi Chakraborty Shares Pic with 'Mommy' Outside Parliament, Sanskari Twitter Approves
Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty with her mother outside Parliament | Image credit: Twitter/Mimi Chakraborty

Even as the second day of Winter Session in Rajya Sabha drew to a slow end, actor turned Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty caused waves yet again with her Parliament photo. Only this time the reactions are slightly different from the last.

For her day of the winter session on Monday, the Jadavpur MP was accompanied by her mother in New Delhi. Chakraborty posted a photo in which she posed along with her mother in the outer hallways of Parliament.

"1st day of parliament session with mommy," Chakraborty, 30, tweeted.

Observers would remember the furore caused by Chakraborty's first photo from outside the Parliament after she and fellow actor Nusrat Jahan became MPs. The MPs, dressed in smart casuals were trolled for conducting "photoshoot" in Parliament in "western clothes".

However, the reaction to Chakraborty's latest 'sanskari' Parliament photo is garnering all the right reactions.

While yet a fledgling MP, Chakraborty already seems to know how to keep her fans and followers, especially the ones on social media, content.

She along with Bashirhat MP Nusrat Jahan were last seen in a choreographed dance tribute to goddess Durga prior to the festival of Durga Puja.

