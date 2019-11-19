MP Mimi Chakraborty Shares Pic with 'Mommy' Outside Parliament, Sanskari Twitter Approves

Even as the second day of Winter Session in Rajya Sabha drew to a slow end, actor turned Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty caused waves yet again with her Parliament photo. Only this time the reactions are slightly different from the last.

For her day of the winter session on Monday, the Jadavpur MP was accompanied by her mother in New Delhi. Chakraborty posted a photo in which she posed along with her mother in the outer hallways of Parliament.

"1st day of parliament session with mommy," Chakraborty, 30, tweeted.

1st day of parliament session with mommy pic.twitter.com/qOCS6YOVft — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) November 18, 2019

Observers would remember the furore caused by Chakraborty's first photo from outside the Parliament after she and fellow actor Nusrat Jahan became MPs. The MPs, dressed in smart casuals were trolled for conducting "photoshoot" in Parliament in "western clothes".

And its us again1st day at Parliament @nusratchirps pic.twitter.com/ohBalZTJCV — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) May 27, 2019

However, the reaction to Chakraborty's latest 'sanskari' Parliament photo is garnering all the right reactions.

Wow! Very nice and lovely moment... Looking so sweet both of you — Geet khatun (@Geetkhatun3) November 18, 2019

Soo nice. U r indeed lucky to have mom's blessings... Stay blessed. — DEEP (@DEEP66372552) November 18, 2019

Memorable Day Of Her Life...Wish You All The Best @mimichakraborty 👍👍 — Sayantan (Vicky) Ghosh | সায়ন্তন (ভিকি) ঘোষ (@iamsayantan26) November 19, 2019

Awesome pic ...ur my inspiration — RajasilovesMimssi (@RajasilovesMimi) November 18, 2019

proud moment for kolkata. — Mir nawab ahmed (@Mirnawabahmed) November 18, 2019

While yet a fledgling MP, Chakraborty already seems to know how to keep her fans and followers, especially the ones on social media, content.

She along with Bashirhat MP Nusrat Jahan were last seen in a choreographed dance tribute to goddess Durga prior to the festival of Durga Puja.

