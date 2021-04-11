Coronavirus’s second wave is gripping the country and with the number of cases rising, we all need to be more careful and follow the protocols strictly. While the authorities are taking a more scientific approach to tackle the problem, Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Cultural Minister Usha Thakur performed ‘puja’ to stop the second wave of the Coronavirus.

In a video clip that has now gone viral on the internet, Thakur could be seen offering prayer in front of the statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar at the Indore Airport. The minister was joined by Airport Director Aryama Sanyas and other staff members in the ceremony as she clapped and sang bhajan in front of the statue. What’s contradictory is the fact that Usha Thakur was seen without a mask while performing this ‘puja’ to eliminate the second wave of the coronavirus.

#AhilyaDevi was a karma yogi, she believed in action to solve any issue.Anyways, #coronavirus can only be ended by firm actionsRest you can see the firm actions taken by #Tourism minister of #MadhyaPradesh , #UshaThakur who also hails from #Indore @HardeepSPuri @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/8FUR8DZIPT— manishbpl (@manishbpl1) April 9, 2021

Thakur, who is an MLA from the Mhow seat in Indore, is known for her antics and has often been at the receiving end of criticism for making obnoxious statements. She is often spotted without a mask and justifies it by stating that she does not need to wear a mask as she performs ‘havan’ and recites Hanuman Chalisa every day.

Previously, she had claimed that performing ‘havan’ with cow dung cake can keep your house sanitized for over 12 hours.

According to a report by Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh is one of the top 10 states that have been severely affected by the second wave of Coronavirus. The case reported over 4800 fresh cases and 43 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh has crossed the mark of 4000.

In the past 24 hours, India has reported 1.45 lakh new cases of coronavirus while 794 people have lost their life due to the virus.

