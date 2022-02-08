MP Pilot Whose Plane Crash-landed in Gwalior Told to Pay Rs 85 Crore in Damages

In order to recover damages caused to a state-owned plane, the Madhya Pradesh government has held its pilot Captain Majid Akhtar accountable for the accident. The plane had crash-landed on May 6, 2021, in Gwalior. As per a report by NDTV, a chargesheet has been filed last week against captain Majid where the state government has sought to recover damages of Rs 85 crore from him. The amount also includes Rs 25 crore that was spent to hire other private planes after the crash. The accident had taken place on May 6, 2021, when Captain Majid Akhtar and his co-pilot Shiv Jaiswal were ferrying a shipment of COVID-19 drugs and samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from Ahmedabad to Gwalior. Reportedly, the aircraft had crash-landed when it hit the arrester barrier on Gwalior airport, causing significant damage to the Rs 65 crore state-owned plane.

In the chargesheet, the state government has blamed the Captain for crashing the Beechcraft King Air B 250 GT aircraft and reducing it to scrap. It also mentioned the cost of hiring aircraft from private operators to transport the goods after the crash.

However, as reported by NDTV, Captain Majid Akhtar replied to the chargesheet and has claimed that he was not informed about the arrestor barrier by the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), which caused the crash. Captain Majid has also highlighted that he was not given access to the black box installed in the aircraft that recorded the instructions given by the Gwalior ATC. The pilot has further demanded an inquiry to find out how the aircraft, which did not have insurance, was allowed to operate.

Reportedly, the Beechcraft King Aircraft which was bought by the state in 2019 for over Rs 65 crore, did not have insurance at the time of the accident. Due to this, the major damage caused to the propeller blades, cockpit front, propeller hub, and wheels of the plane could not be recovered.

Following the crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s civil aviation regulator had suspended the license of Captain Majid who has a flying experience of over 27 years. Further probe into the accident is being carried out by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

