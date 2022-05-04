MP Police Gift Bike to Food Delivery Executive Riding Bicycle in Excruciating Heat

In what comes as a very heartwarming gesture, police personnel from Indore’s Vijay Nagar police station bought a motorcycle for a man who was delivering food on a bicycle, reported ANI. SHO Tehzeeb Qazi explained that the police saw him during patrolling. On asking the delivery boy told that he has some financial problem and cannot afford a bike. “Madhya Pradesh | Police personnel of Indore’s Vijay Nagar police station buy a motorcycle for a man who was delivering food on a bicycle. We contributed money and purchased a bike for him. We’ve made the initial payment of around Rs 32,000 and also the first installment. He has assured us that he’ll pay rest of the installments but we’ll help him if he faces any problem," read the caption of the images.

The delivery boy expressed his gratitude to the police. “Earlier, I used to deliver six to eight food parcels on my bicycle, but now I am delivering 15-20 food parcels at night while moving around on the motorbike," he explained to The Logical Indian. Since uploaded, the post has managed to garner nearly 10K reactions and multiple comments.

“Can’t believe that humanity still exists in police person. This police personnel can role model of all police stations throughout India,(sic)" wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “It will be more cheaper for your department if you properly registered a seized and theft bike in his name, in every police station old seized bike detoriated and junked and no use (sic)." While few are applauding, others can be seen suggesting new ways. “I used to reside in Vijay Nagar , had visited the PS for rent verification. Happy to read such news (sic)," wrote another person.

This comes in at a time when India is experiencing soaring temperatures amid a scorching heatwave.

