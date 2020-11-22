MP Police Hailed for Making Two Men Squat on Busy Road for Sexually Harassing Women

The Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday made two men squat on a busy road in order to punish him for allegedly sexually harassing two women.

A viral video of the same has been doing rounds on social media, where the men are also seen being hit by sticks on their legs and back.

They are also made to walk along the roads while being punished like this.

The incident was shot and reported by ANI on Twitter and the action of the police was hailed by netziens, who said this a "well deserved treatment" for the abusers.

#WATCH: Police make two persons do squats in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas for allegedly sexually harassing women on streets. (21.11.2020) pic.twitter.com/hNFGZ1J8U4 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

Earlier in March, migrant workers were forced by police to hop like frogs on the road for violating lockdown orders, an act which a senior official admitted had dented the image of the force.

A video clip of the same on social media showed three or four men with backpacks being made to hop as a policeman brandishes a lathi.

Police said the incident took place on the Bareilly-Badaun road in Civil Lines police station area.

A few people on motorcycles and on foot were also seen in the clip, but the policeman appears to focus only on the youths, returning from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to their villages in Badaun district.

The men were on the way home after the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus left them jobless in Gwalior.

( with inputs from agencies )