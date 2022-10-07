MP Police Teach Unique Lesson to Miscreants Blowing Trumpet into Passerby's Ears

You might have loved pandal hopping and dandiya nights throughout the 9-day-long Navaratri festival. But, while you enjoyed the food and festival, you might have heard loud noises from far away or even near your ears on the roads. That not only irritated many, but also could have affected the ears of the passersby. Recently, a video from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has been making rounds on the internet of the police dealing uniquely with such miscreants, who were blowing toy trumpets into other’s ears.

The video shared on Twitter opens with police dealing with two boys outside a puja pandal. The boys seem to be allegedly caught blowing toy trumpets into the ears of visitors to puja pandals. Two policemen are seen making the two boys blow the trumpet into the ears of each other. The police officials were also seen scolding them for disturbing the peace of the festival. As seen in the video, policemen also made the boys do sit-ups.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has evoked mixed reaction with many questioning the police excesses. While many others supported the police action, a few users also showed concern about the accused boys. They pointed out that the police action could damage the eardrums of the accused. One said, “An ear for an ear makes the whole world dear. Indeed these kids were involved in such an act causing pollution but that was not a way to deal with it. Such a close range horn blast must have done damage to ears for sure (sic).”

Indeed this kids were involved in such act causing pollution but that was not a way to deal with it. Such a close range horn blast must have done damage to ears for sure. — Abhishek Sharma (@just_aby) October 6, 2022

Another user said, “I wish Assam Police does the same with these hooligans next Durga Puja onwards at Pandals and roads with heavy traffic.”

I wish @assampolice does the same with these hooligans next Durga Puja onwards at Pandals and roads with heavy traffic. 🤗🙏🏻 https://t.co/zDODgjPjjG — Vishal Todi (@vishaltodi) October 7, 2022

A third user added, “What is Acoustic Trauma lawsuit? You could be sued for damaging their ear-drums.”

You could be sued for damaging their ear-drums. @bihar_police https://t.co/VKjNzKxc3G — SHUCHITA SRIVASTAVA (@shuchitasrivast) October 6, 2022

“Apt way, the only way for such idiots who have been taught to honk unnecessarily,” commented one more user.

Apt way, the only way for such idiots who have been taught to honk unnecessarily. https://t.co/zRee9eADnU — RC. (@rajneeshchuni) October 6, 2022

“These people have got the right punishment. The same should happen to those who annoy others,” added another user.

These people have got the right punishment. The same should happen to those who annoy others. https://t.co/dQATLWORA8 — Mohit Khandal Vasishtha (@TheMKVasishtha) October 6, 2022

The video has garnered more than 8 lakh views since it was uploaded.

Police officials told ANI that instructions have been given to take action against notorious elements and people who disturb others by blowing trumpets.

