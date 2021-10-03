MP School Students Have a Special Winged-friend That Flies To Meet Them Daily

We have a rare incident coming from the Heart of India, Madhya Pradesh. It is a parrot, who does not seem to get enough of the company of children and has become fond of the friendly bond it has with them. Sharda Balgram Forest in Gwalior houses a parrot and it has become friends with the students of Ram Krishna Vidya Mandir, a school in the vicinity of the forest.

The parrot joins the group of students on their way to school and on their way back. The red-beaked bird plays with the students on their way to the hostel and enjoys its time in their company. “He comes every day when we leave for our school and sits on our shoulder or head. He plays with us all along the way,” Vivek, one of the students of the school, told ANI.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1443880974492831744/photo/1

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1443880974492831744/photo/3

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1443880974492831744/photo/4

The students are also habitual of meeting the parrot every day on their way. Deepak Bedi, Superintendent, Ram Krishna Vidya Mandir, said, “This parrot has been visiting them for long. As kids reach school, it flies over hills and joins them back on their way to the hostel. The parrot plays with the students and eats their food.”

As kids reach school, he flies over hills and joins them back on their way to the hostel. This parrot has been visiting them since long. In the hostel, the parrot plays with the students and eats their food: Deepak Bedi, Superintendent, Ram Krishna Vidya Mandir, Gwalior pic.twitter.com/ls0vPm3yTB— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

Since shared, the tweet has garnered more than 2000 likes and counting. Netizens couldn’t help but tweet their reactions to this adorable parrot and its bond with the kids.

One user tweeted a picture of what looks like the parrot that he has.

https://twitter.com/its_prashant27/status/1443888106076180486

Another user wrote, “Unconditional Bonding.”

One user commended the picture where the parrot is sitting right on a student’s head.

The third pic! That heart stealing audacity! ❤️😂— शिवांबिका (@Punya_Bhoomi) October 1, 2021

Here are some more reactions:

Cute 😍— Vantage (@Vantage47) October 1, 2021

Unconditional love— Mr Singh (@DeletedLove7) October 1, 2021

Awwwwwwww 😻😻— Sonu Kumawat (@Sonuakamuskaan) October 1, 2021

This first-of-its-kind incident is gaining traction on Social Media and is being adored by all the Twitteratis. We hope this bond remains intact for a very long time. What do you think?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.