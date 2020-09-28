BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
3-MIN READ

MP Senior Cop Caught Beating Wife in Viral Video, Says She Lived on His Expense for Years

Madhya Pradesh's Additional DGP Purushottam Sharma tried to defend an act of assaulting his wife on camera | Image credit: Twitter

Madhya Pradesh's Additional DGP Purushottam Sharma tried to defend an act of assaulting his wife on camera | Image credit: Twitter

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, demanding strict action against the senior police officer Purushottam Sharma who was recorded beating his wife.

Buzz Staff

In a shocking incident, a Madhya Pradesh policeman has been relieved from his duties after a video of him assaulting his wife at his home went viral. Madhya Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) Purushottam Sharma was caught on tape beating his wife at their residence in Bhopal.

As per reports, the dispute allegedly occurred after Sharma's wife caught him in the act of an extra-marital affair. While the video itself was outrageous, the police officer's brazen response to it has been causing further ire on social media.

When confronted by the media, Sharma denied all allegations of domestic abuse and said, "This is a family dispute".

"We have been married for 32 years, in 2008 she complained against me," Sharma told ANI. "But the point is since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and traveling abroad at my expense".

He also told reporters that his wife "stalked" and put cameras in his house to keep an eye on him.

Sharma's justification of violence against his wife and treating her like chattel has caused severe outrage on social media.

"This mindset. Exactly this feeling which makes men think that women are ‘their property’ to ill-treat, to beat, to do as they please," Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, wrote on Twitter. "If law-keepers talk this language & get violent with women what hope in hell will the society have. Shameful".

Others also reacted to the statement, reminding the officer the women are not their husbands' property.

The statement comes even after the Supreme Court in 2018 while decriminalising adultery ruled that "Women are not their husband's chattel".

The video comes in the wake of an alarming growth in cases of domestic violence since the lockdown. According to reports in April itself, the first month of lockdown after March 25, the National Commission for Women received 315 complaints of domestic violence. This was the highest since August 2019.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday, demanding strict action against the senior police officer who is seen beating and abusing his wife in a purported video.

Purushottam Sharma’s son Parth, a deputy commissioner in the Income Tax Department, had sent the video to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and some senior bureaucrats, and requested that a complaint be registered against his father.

Next Story
Loading