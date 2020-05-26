MP Teenagers Who Went Viral on TikTok for Drowning a Dog in a Pool Have Been Arrested

The two teenagers who had tied up a community dog, flung it into a pond and then pelted stones at it have now been traced and identified in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

This comes days after a TikTok video of the two teens engaging in animal cruelty act had gone viral on social media platforms, sparking outrage from netizens who had demanded their arrests. According to a report published in TOI, an FIR was lodged on Sunday in Madhav Nagar police station against the 19-year-old and a minor involved in the incident.

Earlier, PETA India had got involved in the matter, offering a reward of Rs 50,000 for leads on the teenagers.

"We’re calling on anyone with information to come forward immediately – to help dogs and humans. As psychologists well know, violent people often start by abusing animals and then move on to target humans," PETA wrote in its blog.

Coming across the gruesome video, prominent figures including Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty shared the incident far and wide.

PETA praised the Ujjain police for tracing the accused in a short time.

"PETA India commends the efforts taken by the Ujjain police and is grateful for the support rendered by Special Inspector General of Police of the Aurangabad Range Dr Ravinder Singal, IPS, and his team of officers, who helped trace the accused to Panchampura in Ujjain, which is also the source of the video," PETA India Associate Manager of the Emergency Response Team Meet Ashar was quoted as saying by Mid Day.

PETA, in its FIR, charged the teenagers for killing the dog with several sections including Sections 34 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(1)(a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

The TOI report further added that the teens revealed that they had killed the dog "just for fun" and after the video started doing the rounds of WhatsApp, a TikTok user uploaded it on the app with an intention to nab the perpetrators.

On May 24, PETA updated the close followers of the case that the animal abusers had been arrested.

