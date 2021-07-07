MP Thief Steals From Cop's House, Writes 'Sorry Friend' in Apology Note

A thief left behind an apology letter while stealing valuables from a policeman’s home in Bhind city of Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, the thief said in his letter that he was stealing in order to save a friend’s life and will return the stolen money. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kamlesh Katare of Kotwali police station said that the theft happened at the home of a policeman who works in Chhattisgarh, while his family lives in Bhind city. The policeman’s wife and children had left for a relative’s house on June 30 and upon returning on Monday, they found the locks in their house broken, while things lay scattered all over.

In the letter that they found, the thief said, “Sorry friend, it was a compulsion. If I had not done this, then my friend would have lost his life. Don’t worry, as soon as I get the money, I will return it."

According to the police, some silver and gold ornaments were stolen and they suspect some acquaintance of the family to be involved in the act. A case has been registered regarding the theft and further investigation is underway.

In another incident involving thefts, it was the homeowners who left a message for the thieves in front of their house. Homeowners in a locality in Ranchi came up with a novel way to keep thieves wreaking havoc in the area at bay by writing “This house has already been targeted, please don’t waste your efforts," in front of their doors.

Locals in the Pundag area of the Jharkhand’s capital said thieves had been terrorising the area after carrying out thefts in over a dozen houses in 10 days last month.

On the same night, thieves broke into the house of Jitendra Singh, who works in the education department, and stole jewellery, cash and other valuables, while some of the thieves turned their attention to the house of Manoj Aggarwal, who lives in a rented accommodation.

(With PTI Inputs)

