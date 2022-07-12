MP Villagers Capture Crocodile After it 'Swallows' 10-year-old Boy Bathing in River

A crocodile was captured by residents of a village who insisted that the reptile had swallowed a 10-year-old boy bathing in a river in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, police said on Tuesday. A team from the police and forest department rescued the reptile captured by residents of Rijhenta village on Monday, an official said. People allegedly witnessed the crocodile taking away Atar Singh while he was bathing in Chambal river on Monday afternoon, Raghunathpur police station in-charge Shyamveer Singh Tomar said.

A large number of villagers gathered at the scene and captured the crocodile using a net, insisting that the child was still alive in its stomach, he said, adding that some villagers wanted to slit open the reptile’s stomach.

However, the authorities explained to the villagers that they will not find the child in the crocodile’s stomach and a search for the boy’s body was launched in the river.

Following a search, the boy’s body was fished out of the river on Tuesday morning, and was handed over to his family after post-mortem. PTI COR ADU ARU ARU.

In an unrelated incident, a video has been captured where a lion, stranded on a dead hippo, got surrounded by hungry crocodiles and had to devise a way out of the situation.

The video, uploaded by Compass Media on YouTube, was shot by Antony Pesi in the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya on May 23. “Lion stranded on hippo runs through 40 crocodiles to escape,” the caption read.

In the clip, a carcass of a hippo is seen floating on the water while a lion stands on the dead body. As the camera pans, it is seen that the water is infested with around 40 crocodiles that have surrounded the stranded lion.

While the lion might have come to feed on the hippo, he finds himself caught in the midst of vicious reptiles. The lion is seen evidently stranded atop the carcass while being just metres away from the jaws of the crocodiles. He tries to get off the hippo and gets closer to the carnivores but in turn causes them to get more aggressive.

The lion then musters up the courage and dives straight into the water while the crocodiles are still poised to attack him. He eventually wades across the lake and manages to escape.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.