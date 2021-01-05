MP Woman Lets Cheating Husband Marry His Lover in Exchange for Rs 1.5 Crore

In a bizarre incident, a woman from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has agreed to leave her husband in exchange for Rs 1.5 crore.

According to a report by India Today, the incident came to light when a minor filed a case in family court. The minor said that her father was having an extramarital affair with his colleague and that led to multiple fights at home. The minor also said that this was disturbing her and her sister's education.

On further probe, it was learnt that the man had been seeing a woman from his office. He wanted to leave his wife and live with the other woman. However, the wife was in opposition if this following which the two then summoned for a counseling session by the court.

After multiple rounds, the woman finally agreed to leave her husband but only on one condition. She said that the woman her husband was having an affair with would have to give her her apartment along with Rs 27 lakh in cash to her.

She reportedly told the counselor that she did not want to stay with someone she did not share a good relationship with. Instead, she chose to leave her husband while ensuring she could take care of her daughters.

An incident similar in nature was reported in Mexico a few days ago. A man, cheating on his wife, had built a tunnel connecting his home to his lover's who was also cheating on her spouse. All was going well for the couple who were neighbours living in Mexico’s Villa del Prado neighbourhood. However, the secret love affair ended when the husband of the man’s lover discovered the tunnel that was right beneath the couch at his home.

The two got caught in the act by the woman's husband Jorge, who came home from work earlier one day. The husband was able to spot the man behind the couch, after failing to find him under the bed.