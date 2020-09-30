MP Woman on Holiday Stays Back Near Dam to Take 'One Last Selfie', Drowns

Selfies can be a great to boost self-confidence or help create special memories to cherish forever. However, sometimes the selfie-obsession can lead to disastrous incidents.

The most recent example of a selfie-related accident comes from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. A woman went to Halali Dam on Sunday morning with her husband. It is reported that while talking a selfie near the edge, she slipped and fell into the water. The search and rescue operation lasted for over 12 hours. At night, the operation had to be stopped due to dark.

At last, her body was found 2 kilometres away from the site of fall, this morning.

According to initial reports, the 33-year-old woman went to the dam with her family, including her husband. Almost everyone took selfies and pictures and were retreating. She stayed longer to take “one last selfie”.

The water below was reported to be flowing rather fast that morning and she slipped from a height of ten feet into the water.

According to a report by Navbharat Times, the couple was Himani and Utkarsh Mishra. Utkarsh is an ayurvedic doctor. He admitted that while his wife stayed back to click pictures, he was checking messages on his phone.

According to him, she must have gone too close to the edge but he never saw how she actually slipped or fell. But once she fell, all he could do was look helplessly as the strong currents rapidly swept away his wife.

The police were informed, but there was no one to help at the dam immediately. The husband claims he cried out for help for a long time but no one came around.

The accident isn’t the first at Halali Dam. There is a severe lack of security around the place.

It is a big tourist attraction, but the place is accident-prone and bereft of proper safety precautions. Last year, four people lost their lives at the same spot. The area gets mossy due to high waters in the rain but it is without any barricades. The police claim that there is patrolling around the area but hardly near the dam itself.