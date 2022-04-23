Mr Beast Will Pay You Rs 7.6 Lakh Daily to Spend 100 Days in this 'Prison'

Youtuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known for his channel Mr Beast, recently did a challenge video where he put a person in a prison-like room. The challenge was to spend 100 days in a no-window room and in exchange earn $10,000 (roughly Rs 7.6 lakh) for each day spent inside. The person to take up the challenge was Josh Rock, who, as per his Instagram, works as a lead video editor for the channel.

Josh was locked inside a room with mirrors for windows, a bed, treadmill, a pool table, guitar, and hot tub, among other things of leisure and necessity, and had to spend 100 days. In addition, a “key element” to the challenge was that along with every $10,000 that Josh earned each day, he had to let go of one thing from the room for more money.

It was not long before viewers started scrutinising the challenge and did not see it as meagre entertainment content. Accusations of Mr Beast toiling with Josh’s mental health came flying at the Youtuber. Josh, however, responded to criticism for the challenge, saying, “I was never in any danger, physically or mentally.”

Josh, in a TikTok video, defended Mr Beast and said that he had people looking after him 24/7 in order to ensure he was out of any danger, both physically and mentally. “They had taken care of everything,” he said, as reported by LAD Bible.

Josh Rock was featured in a video titled “$10,000 every day you survive in prison”, posted to Mr. Beast’s channel on April 9, and has been viewed 38 million times. According to the video, he was visited by Mr. Beast as well as others, including his girlfriend.

Take a look at the challenge here:

Josh managed to survive for a total of 21 days, which earned him a total of $340,000 or roughly Rs 2.5 crore.

