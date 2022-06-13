Mr Kabini, the Elephant with Jumbo Tusks, Mourned by Animal Lovers on Social Media

The death of Bhogeshwar, the elephant which reportedly had the longest tusks among Asian elephants, being mourned by animal lovers on social media. Its tusks were over four feet long. The gentle giant who was an attraction in the Kabini backwaters breathed his last at the age of 60 due to age-related issues. Lovingly called Mr Kabini, the elephant was found dead at Gundre Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Tributes for the animal, who starred in many documentaries, poured in on Twitter.

“Bhogeshwara, the 58-year-old elephant of Kabini, Reserve forest. who has the longest core tooth in Asia is no more.”

Bhogeshwara, the 58-year-old elephant of Kabini, Reserve forest. who has the longest core tooth in Asia is no more

Om Shanthi

“Known as Mr Kabini, the largest tusked Asian elephant died in Kabini today. I have been following him for 6 years and will miss him dearly. He was the most coolest tusker whom I have ever encountered.”

"Known as Mr Kabini, the largest tusked Asian elephant died in Kabini today. I have been following him for 6 years and will miss him dearly. He was the most coolest tusker whom I have ever encountered."

“The elephant aged about 60 years was named Bhogeshwara, but was popularly known as ‘Mr Kabini’ for its biggest and attractive tusks that touched the ground.”

The elephant aged about 60 years was named Bhogeshwara, but was popularly known as ‘Mr Kabini’ for its biggest and attractive tusks that touched the ground.

RIP "THE GENTLE GIANT"

“Kabini’s iconic Bhogeshwara, which had the longest Tusks in the whole of Asia is no more. RIP.”

"Kabini's iconic Bhogeshwara, which had the longest Tusks in the whole of Asia is no more. RIP."

“Another sad day folks, apparently “Mr. Kabini” one of the last remaining Indian elephant super tuskers, is dead.”

"Another sad day folks, apparently "Mr. Kabini" one of the last remaining Indian elephant super tuskers, is dead." At least we can take solace in the fact that this absolute king of an elephant died of natural causes, and wasn't killed. Apparently he was around 60. RIP

“The king of Kabini, Bhogeshwara, the elephant having the longest tusks in Asia died due to old age today. RIP big boy.”

"The king of Kabini, Bhogeshwara, the elephant having the longest tusks in Asia died due to old age today. RIP big boy."

“#Bhogeshwara also known as Mr. #Kabini, #Asia’s longest tusked elephant is no more. May his noble soul rest in peace.”

“RIP Mr.Kabini. The 86 Year old Bhageshwara died yesterday .Probably he has the longest tusk in Asia. This was Shot in 2016 at Kabini Backwaters.”

The elephant was named so because he would be spotted frequently near Bhogeshwar camp.

