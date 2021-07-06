'Mr Robot' Fan Emailed 'Angela Moss' About Whiterose. They Got a Reply

‘Mr Robot,’ the critically acclaimed USA Network TV drama has a different kind of fans: the ones who look for answers, sometimes deep on the Internet, and sometimes in popcorn machines. The show which starts Rami Malek in the lead role of ‘Elliot’, also has a fanbase for some of the supporting characters. Angela Moss, played by Portia Doubleday is a childhood friend of Elliot Alderson, and one of the most loved characters on the show. (Warning: spoilers ahead). Her death on the show was met with disbelief, and a lot of negative feedback as instead of it being an event, it was just another tiny act, making her seem like a small pawn in the grander scheme of things that unfold on the show.

Before her death, Angela goes missing on the show: Temporarily walking off trying to find answers, and eventually getting kidnapped by Whiterose, whose men kill her. Before her spiralling and her missing, Angela was obsessed with work, which she spent a huge amount of time doing at E-corp (or Evil corp.) Now a fan has found out her email id. Zooming into one of the evidence boards from the show, they found the E-corp email ID for Angela Moss. Posting on Reddit, the fan shared that they emailed Angela Moss - and got a reply.

To check whether this was legitimate, News18 emailed the E-corp ID, to receive the same response.

“I am currently OOO on a special project. I will get back to you as soon as I am able. If this is an emergency, please contact legal@e-corp.usa.com," reads Angela Moss’s auto-mated reply to the mail.

One response to the post read, “This makes me so sad. Thinking about how she set up an autoresponder but she’ll never ever get back to the office and those messages will just pile up until the account exceeds its quota."

Sam Esmail’s creation is perhaps a full-proof show with little tricks and trivia, and easter eggs for fans left all over the Internet. Fans wondered if they’d receive a similar response if they found Tyrell Wellick or Elliot Alderson’s email IDs.

Recently, fans found another easter egg in an episode where the character of Elliot Anderson introduced himself with the fake alias of Dave Kennedy. Interestingly, like the character of Anderson in the series, real-life Dave Kennedy too works as a ‘hacker’ or cybersecurity expert as you like to call it. Soon after this episode was aired, even Dave had tweeted expressing his excitement over in name feature in the popular series.

