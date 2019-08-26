Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Mr Sandman: Viral Cat Video Inspires Pet Owners to Film Their Own Animals

The #mrsandmanchallenege meme also found its way on Twitter and Instagram, where several tweets posts have racked up hundreds of thousands of shares and millions more video views.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
Mr Sandman: Viral Cat Video Inspires Pet Owners to Film Their Own Animals
Image credit: TikTok
A new trend has taken social media by storm which uses a nine-camera split filter and the 1954 song Mr Sandman, by the barbershop-pop group the Chordettes.

The trend was started a couple of months back by a TikTok user Enoch True and since then a number of videos have emerged showing people lipsyncing to the song using the nine-camera split filter turning the #mrsandmanchallenge go viral on social media.

Recently, another version of the meme took the internet by storm showcasing a performance to the song -- by a cat.

According to Bored Panda, the video was posted by a 17-year-old student from Canada, called Jade Taylor-Ryan, who posted a video of her cat Ed, inspired by his ginger coat and the obvious relation to Ed Sheeran, which has garnered over two lakh views.

View this post on Instagram

The video that started it all! #sandmancat

A post shared by Ed (@thesandmancat) on

The meme #mrsandmanchallenege also found its way on Twitter, and Instagram, where several tweets have racked up hundreds of thousands of shares and millions more video views.

A number of people have taken to social media to post videos of their felines since then, putting their clips into the nine-camera split filter. Here's what they posted:

Some have even posted clips with their corgis or cocker spaniels to the song:

While one has even made a clip using a stuffed-toy, while another has made a clip with a baby.

