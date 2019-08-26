Mr Sandman: Viral Cat Video Inspires Pet Owners to Film Their Own Animals
The #mrsandmanchallenege meme also found its way on Twitter and Instagram, where several tweets posts have racked up hundreds of thousands of shares and millions more video views.
Image credit: TikTok
A new trend has taken social media by storm which uses a nine-camera split filter and the 1954 song Mr Sandman, by the barbershop-pop group the Chordettes.
The trend was started a couple of months back by a TikTok user Enoch True and since then a number of videos have emerged showing people lipsyncing to the song using the nine-camera split filter turning the #mrsandmanchallenge go viral on social media.
Recently, another version of the meme took the internet by storm showcasing a performance to the song -- by a cat.
According to Bored Panda, the video was posted by a 17-year-old student from Canada, called Jade Taylor-Ryan, who posted a video of her cat Ed, inspired by his ginger coat and the obvious relation to Ed Sheeran, which has garnered over two lakh views.
The meme #mrsandmanchallenege also found its way on Twitter, and Instagram, where several tweets have racked up hundreds of thousands of shares and millions more video views.
A number of people have taken to social media to post videos of their felines since then, putting their clips into the nine-camera split filter. Here's what they posted:
Selamat siang dari Kitty Mrs. Sandman Shes biting my fingers trying to runaway lmao #MrSandmanChallenge pic.twitter.com/yyrs6pdXou— defpippi¨ (@yanekookie) August 26, 2019
Berak namateyyyyy. 5kg! ♀️ #AWANpets #AWANvideo #cat #MrSandmanChallenge pic.twitter.com/YunCvgviEs— Cik AWAN (@MissClouds3424) August 26, 2019
I’ve lost a finger.#ChallengeFailed#mrsandmanchallenge pic.twitter.com/m6LI8zvvaQ— mamin sin (@b_revic) August 21, 2019
Mr. Sandman. Follow him on IG or FB: Garfieldzilla #TikTok #tiktokcat #mrsandmanchallenge #mrsandman pic.twitter.com/8tMHNwy5ir— izzy quinn (@izzyquinnzilla) August 21, 2019
Here’s a video of my cat Tuti doing the #MrSandmanChallenge pic.twitter.com/VT8n6DAdak— Angel Dei (@_angeldei) August 23, 2019
Some have even posted clips with their corgis or cocker spaniels to the song:
Better version??? HAHAHAHAHA #MrSandmanChallenge pic.twitter.com/3KzRfiT2Cj— victoria (@topxmirapls) August 26, 2019
Tofu takes on the #MrSandmanChallenge! Look at those chest floof wiggles! #MrSandman @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/4uA3Hdnuyo— Tofu the Corgi (@tofu_corgi) August 23, 2019
While one has even made a clip using a stuffed-toy, while another has made a clip with a baby.
Nak jugak hm #MrSandmanChallenge pic.twitter.com/YaKFjl8CAv— farhah (@Farhahanini) August 26, 2019
Ilham tak memberi kerjasama so tak jadi #MrSandmanChallenge pic.twitter.com/4WltiqdTcJ— Ayiya (@twt_alia) August 26, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Announces 'Inshallah' Release Delayed, Won't Hit Theatres on Eid 2020
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Steals the Show in a Stunning Black Gown at Lakme Fashion Week Finale
- Nasser Hussain's Reaction to Ben Stokes' Heroics Sums Up Miraculous Headingley Win
- OnePlus TV Specs Leak: Codenamed Dosa, Android TV But is it a Full HD or 4K TV?
- Coming Out of Closet is Better Than Hiding My Relationship: Dutee Chand