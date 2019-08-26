Mr Sandman: Viral Cat Video Inspires Pet Owners to Film Their Own Animals

A new trend has taken social media by storm which uses a nine-camera split filter and the 1954 song Mr Sandman, by the barbershop-pop group the Chordettes.

The trend was started a couple of months back by a TikTok user Enoch True and since then a number of videos have emerged showing people lipsyncing to the song using the nine-camera split filter turning the #mrsandmanchallenge go viral on social media.

Recently, another version of the meme took the internet by storm showcasing a performance to the song -- by a cat.

According to Bored Panda, the video was posted by a 17-year-old student from Canada, called Jade Taylor-Ryan, who posted a video of her cat Ed, inspired by his ginger coat and the obvious relation to Ed Sheeran, which has garnered over two lakh views.

The meme #mrsandmanchallenege also found its way on Twitter, and Instagram, where several tweets have racked up hundreds of thousands of shares and millions more video views.

A number of people have taken to social media to post videos of their felines since then, putting their clips into the nine-camera split filter. Here's what they posted:

Selamat siang dari Kitty Mrs. Sandman Shes biting my fingers trying to runaway lmao #MrSandmanChallenge pic.twitter.com/yyrs6pdXou — defpippi¨ (@yanekookie) August 26, 2019

Here’s a video of my cat Tuti doing the #MrSandmanChallenge pic.twitter.com/VT8n6DAdak — Angel Dei (@_angeldei) August 23, 2019

Some have even posted clips with their corgis or cocker spaniels to the song:

While one has even made a clip using a stuffed-toy, while another has made a clip with a baby.

Ilham tak memberi kerjasama so tak jadi #MrSandmanChallenge pic.twitter.com/4WltiqdTcJ — Ayiya (@twt_alia) August 26, 2019

