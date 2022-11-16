MrBeast Beats Out OG 'King' PewDiePie to Become World's Most-Subscribed YouTuber

YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has beaten PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg) to become the world’s most subscribed person on the platform. As per a live count of subscribers on YouTube at the time of writing this article, MrBeast has over 111,961,000 subscribers while PewDiePie has 111,848,000. PewDiePie has been retired for two years now, and when MrBeast was about to reach 100 million subscribers, he encouraged his goal and said MrBeast deserved it, reported Metro.

As per creative producer Gdizzle, MrBeast’s subscriber count is growing faster even than the world’s population.

Frick, okay I’ll slow down then— MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 15, 2022

YouTuber Airrack congratulated MrBeast on the achievement, writing, “The end of a YouTube era but no one deserves this more than @MrBeast."

The end of a YouTube era but no one deserves this more than @MrBeast 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZhxUfN40gO— Airrack (@airrack) November 14, 2022

However, the title of most-subscribed YouTuber does not include channels that belong to children’s shows or record labels. For instance, T Series, which had a legendary rivalry with PewDiePie back in the days, has about 229 million subscribers on YouTube at the time of writing this article.

MrBeast is known for his larger than life stunt videos. When he reached 100 million subscribers, he gave away a private island.

In June this year, he created his version of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, with all the intricate details, including a chocolate river. Showcasing the chocolate factory on YouTube, MrBeast displayed an iconic chocolate river and waterfall. The factory also had a room with walls, a floor made of marshmallows, and a colossal candy wall. A total of ten participants were invited to complete a series of challenges. Following the drill, they were eliminated one by one, leaving just a single winner.

Last year, MrBeast had 456 participants playing a real-life Squid Game, with the person who survived the longest winning $456,000. MrBeast’s set included replications of all of the games from the show like Red Light Green Light, the honeycomb challenge, the marbles game, the tug of war, the glass hopping challenge and the final Squid Game. For the final challenge, however, he replaced South Korea’s popular Squid Game with musical chairs so that the Western participants would know the rules. Other than that, the only departure from the show is in the fact that nobody ended up being murdered for losing any of the games.

