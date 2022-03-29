MrBeast is (Obviously) Planning Something Big When He Hits 100 Million Subs on YouTube

YouTube, since its advent, has seen some sensational content creators that managed to amass subscribers more than the population of many countries in the world. One such creator who currently sits at 91.5 million subscribers on YouTube is 23-year-old Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast.

MrBeast is very close to achieving the marvellous feat of reaching 100 million subscribers, which till now has only been achieved by one individual creator, Felix Ulf Kjellberg, or PewDiePie (111 million). It seems that MrBeast is preparing big for when he reaches the mark, and has been dropping hints about the big plan since 2021. In a tweet mentioning the 100 million subscriber target, Jimmy wrote, “If we hit 100 million subscribers, I want to grab 100 random subscribers, put them on a giant island, have them battle for it somehow lol.”

If we hit 100 million subscribers I want to grab 100 random subscribers, put them on a giant island, and have them battle for it somehow lol— MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 11, 2021

Now, the tweet does not reveal the exact details, but looking at MrBeast’s content history, it seems that if the target is achieved, YouTube might witness something really grand. Adding weight to these expectations are videos such as these:

He created an entire squid game set and got 456 people to participate in a competition to win $456,000 after the South Korean show became a global hit. This video by MrBeast amassed a whopping 220 million views.

MrBeast first went viral in 2017 when he made the ‘Counting to 10000 In One Sitting’ video. Since then, his followers have been racking up exponentially. Jimmy’s content on YouTube also includes massive giveaways where he does his part for society by giving hundreds and thousands of dollars. The giveaway fits in the pattern as, according to Forbes, MrBeast has become the highest-earning YouTuber. As per the report, his earnings for the year 2021 touched $54 million, or roughly Rs 414 crore.

Now, only time can tell what MrBeast has planned for reaching 100 million subscribers, but it surely will be grand.

