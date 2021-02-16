Struggling Businesses to Student Debts: MrBeast's Pledge for 2021 is All About Changing Lives

Jimmy Donaldson who runs the wildly popular YouTube account "MrBeast" is all for over-the-top philanthropic ways that potentially change the lives of strangers.

MrBeast known for his freakish generosity has made headlines in the past for the bizarre yet right reasons. The popular content creator on YouTube with an upwards of 50 million subscribers has, in the past, given away an island worth Rs 5 crore, bought all cars in a dealership, tipped waiters and random people thousands of dollars, adopted all dogs at a shelter, opened a free bank for strangers, purchased expensive billboards to support PewDiePie in sub war against T-Series, and even planted 20 million trees with the help of his loyal fanbase.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that Mr Donaldson's YouTube channel MrBeast has seen an impressive rise in the sub count. While his subscribers do get the occasional chance to feature in his videos to win something extravagant, MrBeast has now decided to up the stakes for 2021.

In a recent video, MrBeast pledged to give away 10 cents for every subscriber he earns this year. For instance, the previous month saw 3 million new people joining the MrBeast family. That directly translates to $300,000 in cash and that is what he gave away in the new upload.

"For the entire year of 2021, every time someone subscribes to this channel, I’m donating 10 cents to charity. Last month, 3 million people subscribed to the channel, which means I’m going to give away this $300,000 mountain of money to people in need,” MrBeast says in the video titled: "Press subscribe for $0.10."

In the video, MrBeast cleared a debt of $15,000 each for two students at a college, gave $10,000 to a school teacher while leaving PS5 and MacBooks for her students, paid rent for two apartment complexes, donated $30,000 to a business struggling to stay afloat.

Uploaded on February 14, his video has already raked in almost 20 million views.

The comments pretty much summed up MrBeast's video.

"only MrBeast can say "We are making progress" while losing money lol."

"I think you can get a job just by living near MrBeast at this point..."

"your videos are just on another level, keep it up."

"this man literally is saving peoples lifes, and making peoples days!"

In the previous video, MrBeast and crew got their hands on $100,000 ice-cream.

Each ball of ice cream in the dessert cost $100. Topped with chocolates costing $500 each. Japenese strawberries ($75 each) were dipped in 99-year-old grape juice ($20,000). The sundae also consisted of candied peaches $500 apiece. The server then poured caramel sauce worth about $3,000 on the sundae and completed the dish with a $45,000 butterscotch-apple sauce.