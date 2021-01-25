MrBeast Just Had a Rs 73 Lakh Ice Cream Sundae in Viral Video and Set the Internet on Fire

MrBeast's hunger to splurge on YouTube is only rising by the day and recently he decided to spend a little more but only to treat himself with a $100,000 (approximately Rs 73 lakh) ice cream sundae.

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast known for his freakish generosity has made headlines in the past for the bizarre yet right reasons. The popular content creator on YouTube with an upwards of 50 million subscribers has, in the past, given away an island worth Rs 5 crore, bought all cars in a dealership, tipped waiters and random people thousands of dollars, adopted all dogs at a shelter, opened a free bank for strangers, purchased expensive billboards to support PewDiePie in sub war against T-Series, and even planted 20 million trees with the help of his loyal fanbase.

This time though, MrBeast, along with his friends and crew, decided to turn the tables and tried his hands on some exotic, rare food items by having a random subscriber join him in the new video.

The YouTuber started things off with a $100 ice cream, then moved on to $500 cheese balls all the way to the grand finale that was exotic ice cream sundae with a whopping price tag of $100,000.

In the video that has been watched 25 million times in a span of two days, MrBeast also tried $5000 Mac n' Cheese and a $50K beef steak covered in gold.

But you are here for the good stuff, aren't you?

What made MrBeast pay a 100 grand for something as inexpensive dessert as an ice cream had the following ingredients:

Each ball of ice cream in the dessert cost $100. Topped with chocolates costing $500 each. Japenese strawberries ($75 each) were dipped in 99-year-old grape juice ($20,000). The sundae also consisted of candied peaches $500 apiece. The server then poured caramel sauce worth about $3,000 on the sundae and completed the dish with a $45,000 butterscotch-apple sauce.

This, however, isn't the first time MrBeast has emptied his bank balance to satisfy his hunger.

Last year, MrBeast sat down to have a $70,000 pizza with Chandler and Chris. The video also featured other over-the-top plates of food cooked with extremely rare and expensive ingredients. That video has been viewed over 80 million times.

In another viral video, MrBeast tried a $10,000 golden steak.

