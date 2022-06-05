MrBeast Recreated Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory and it Has a Marshmallow Room

YouTuber MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is usually known for his ambitious projects. Recently, he topped them all by creating his version of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, with all the intricate details, including a chocolate river. Showcasing the chocolate factory on YouTube, MrBeast displayed an iconic chocolate river and waterfall. The factory also had a room with walls, a floor made of marshmallows, and a colossal candy wall. He somehow managed to incorporate the fictional location’s most intricate details. In the video, a total of ten participants were invited to complete a series of challenges. Following the drill, they were eliminated one by one, leaving just a single winner. Have a look at the video:

After each challenge, the contestant found a golden ticket in one of MrBeast’s chocolate bars. These bars are purchasable online and in stores across the US.

The first challenge was hide-and-seek. In the final challenge, famous chef Gordon Ramsay judged four contestants’ Willy Wonka-themed dishes. This is how the winner was determined. While showing money to the contestants, MrBeast jokingly said, “Will you sell me your chocolate factory for half a million dollars? Because if not, this factory is probably gonna cost you a hundred grand a year to maintain.”

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral with over 1 crore views. In the comment section, one person wrote, “Huge props to the background designers, who actually set up this factory. It incredible that they are capable of doing this, with their creativity…” Another person wrote, “I’d say this is definitely one of the best contests I’ve seen Mr Beast do so far to date and bringing in Gordon Ramsay as well must of been quite the challenge considering how busy the man is between his family, his own fine dining chain and his tv series.”

Earlier, MrBeast went to Africa and dug some wells in villages named Mbouda and Foumbot as people there do not have “reliable access” to water. He teamed up with a charity and built two separate wells which will be able to produce 10,000 litres of water separately. He explains how the first well will be dug under a 180ft down and the second one will be dug under 270ft. Everyone needs water for survival. However, many do not have access to it.

