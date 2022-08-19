MrBeast Wants to Collab With Indian Creator, Flying Beast's Cheeky Response Takes the Cake

MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson has created an empire with his larger-than-life YouTube videos. Jimmy, who once watched the paint dry and uttered “Logan Paul” 1 lakh times in a corner of his room now enjoys over 100 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform, thanks to his sheer dedication and obsession with making “best videos.” And now, one of the fastest-growing channels on YouTube, wants to collaborate with an Indian content creator. No, really.

“@MrBeast should plan a Video here in India. The creator community is huge here with Insane audience ! It could turn up as the most viewed video for sure !(sic), Animesh Agarwal, CEO of 8Bit Creatives wrote on his Twitter page.

To everyone’s surprise, MrBeast had a positive response to Agarwal’s tweet.

“I’m down, who should I collab with?” MrBeast wrote.

I’m down, who should I collab with? — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 18, 2022

Needless to say, Indians were here for it.

BOT ARMY, time to show up! https://t.co/TRhUXYG8CJ — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) August 18, 2022

Ready to help you with you might need ! Lets do this ! — S8UL (@S8ulesports) August 18, 2022

Chaliye shuru karte hain

Technical guruji , Dhinchak pooja etc — Jt Jones (@jonesyoutubejt) August 18, 2022

Don’t give MrBeast ideas.

Let’s make the biggest dal makhani on the planet — chapati_gamer (@Chapati_Gamer) August 18, 2022

The rest of us watching the Twitter mentions from the sidelines.

Mai sab creators jo koshish kar rahe hai unke liye biskoot laya hu . — Rony Dasgupta (@TheRawKnee) August 18, 2022

It was, however, Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast’s response to Jimmy’s tweet that made the Indians chuckle.

“Hire a plane and fly over Noida sec 51 metro station!!” Taneja wrote.

Hire a plane and fly over Noida sec 51 metro station !! @MrBeast https://t.co/NF4Xgy7mlL — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) August 18, 2022

Doesn’t ring a bell?

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested by Noida police on July 9 for celebrating her birthday at a metro station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. His arrest came after thousands of people gathered at the Sector 51 Metro Station, following his wife’s request. He was first detained by the police for violating the prohibitory orders imposed in Noida in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and was later arrested under section 144 of the CrPC, section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC. However, the YouTuber was granted bail the next day.

Taneja later opened up about his ordeal and said that once someone is arrested by the police, society thinks they have done something really horrible, no matter what the offense is. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “It was extremely traumatic. The party was a surprise kept for me by my wife. So, I had no clue, and there was no information. I was sitting inside the lock-up and there were three-four other people inside the lock-up with me. I kept asking the police to let me make a call, or let me find out what was going on. I was being told to wait since ‘sahab round pe gaye hain’.”

