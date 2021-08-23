Mrs Banksy? The New Anonymous British Street Graffiti Artist

British street artist Banksy has made a name for himself around the world for his clandestine way of working on artworks that magically appear in public places. It seems Banksy’s work has inspired another street artist, who goes by the name Mrs Banksy. According to a report by Salisbury Journal, the creator of an artwork of a bird and a fish that had appeared along the bridge outside Old Mill Hotel, on the Town Path, happens to be Mrs Banksy. Speaking to Salisbury Journal the anonymous artist said that they had just stopped for a bite to eat and had a little swim when they realised that they were carrying a rattle can and noticed that the wall could have been painted with some colour.

Another development that confirmed that it was indeed the work of Mrs Banksy was the Instagram post shared by the artist. Earlier this month, Mrs Banksy posted a picture of the bird and the fish painted along the bridge.

Those who have observed Banksy’s work can immediately find similarities in the graffiti style of Mrs Banksy as well.

The website of Mrs Banksy gives an insight into the kind of paintings and artwork she likes to work on. In one of her previous works, Mrs Banksy had drawn a series of military helicopters with red ribbons tied on its top from where the blades originated. The artwork does not come with a caption on Instagram and much is left to the audience to interpret the painting in their way.

Mrs Banksy also sells her artwork on her website. One of her initial works which features a spray painting titled “Guard Dog Balloon” is available for £240 (Rs 24,319.30).

Another artwork created by Mrs Banksy seems to be inspired by the global movement against world leaders and fossil fuel companies who have not done enough to curb the climate crisis. The artwork titled “Our Future” shows a child holding a balloon which bears the symbol of youth-led movement Extinction Rebellion.

