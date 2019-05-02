'Mrs. Duck' is Nesting at Nat Geo Headquarters And is Super Popular With Their Visitors
Did you know that National Geographic has its own pair of resident ducks, and that they're undeniably cute?
Did you know that National Geographic has its own pair of resident ducks, and that they're undeniably cute?
For the past 15 fifteen years almost, a pair of Mallard ducks have been visiting the National Geographic courtyard; this year, the female gave birth to 11 ducklings and have been nonchalantly parading the chicks around the campus. Now that's all hunky dory, but there was one major issue. The eggs hatched in February, which was a tad bit too cold for them. Mallard chicks usually arrive in March when the weather's a little warmer, according to a reportby National Geographic.
Rachel Bale, a senior editor at Nat Geo, tweeted the following:
Every year, a pair of mallard ducks visits @NatGeo to lay eggs and hang out in our courtyard fountain. @natashaldaly wrote about how they often lay eggs too early. https://t.co/9TniEnBjrN pic.twitter.com/yvCofvXe5x— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 9, 2019
However, Bale mentions that they have another visitor - a Canadian goose who's taken refuge on the third floor.
This year, sadly, they did lay eggs too early, and they didn't hatch. But we have another visitor. A pair of Canada geese have taken up residence on our third floor! @nickasconi, who sits right next to them, got this pic: pic.twitter.com/OfvVaXoPSU— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 9, 2019
The Twitter thread has us in splits! The videos and anecdotes shared by Bale have already brightened up our Thursday.
The geese are super popular with our visitors, as @CallieBroaddus captured. (Click to enlarge gif!) Goslings are due ~April 24. pic.twitter.com/lRKasHrzGH— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 9, 2019
Baby geese on the way!
Update: We've now closed off part of the @natgeo courtyard to protect the geese...and to protect museum visitors from the geese. pic.twitter.com/2tTq7pXivW— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 19, 2019
Mrs. Duck is quite the protective mother!
Kicked out of the courtyard by the geese, Mrs. Duck is now nesting in a flower box on a busy sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/GFjm56TFRv— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 19, 2019
And they're here!
The goslings have hatched! All six were born on Saturday. They're still up on the ledge, and @DCCityWildlife is standing by if they need help getting down. Live stream here: https://t.co/ffAn9WYJPy pic.twitter.com/oZdlaXgkKX— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019
But there was a problem; the goose family needed to come down, but climbing down from the third floor isn't easy with newborns. Thankfully, the Nat Geo guys came to their rescue:
Huge shout-out to @DCCityWildlife today for an EPIC gosling rescue today at @NatGeo pic.twitter.com/wTkp2LEXNg— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019
The goslings needed down, but they weren’t about to jump. First we tried a bucket - the goslings could be lowered down the side, so Mom and Dad wouldn’t lose site of them. No go, though. pic.twitter.com/NOFS7Kz7lI— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019
So the only option was to lead the WHOLE FAMILY through the third floor pic.twitter.com/SmfTQ0ULL0— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019
...then we got on the elevator. Those are the babies in the carrier. pic.twitter.com/eu7kUmcmFS— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019
...and out the front door... pic.twitter.com/Hu2Ks3LyKv— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019
And into the fountain! pic.twitter.com/LV6uDWfmJZ— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019
The following morning, Bale posted an update as well:
The morning goose update: pic.twitter.com/3fMiBAKQvB— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 30, 2019
A few hours later, @DCCityWildlife came to escort them to Constitution Gardens, a mile away. They were going to end up making the walk one way or another, so it was better to nudge them along, because it’s a dangerous walk by themselves pic.twitter.com/d7tVSSIzOw— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 30, 2019
Finally! One big, happy family waddling away!
And they lived happily ever after! Probably. pic.twitter.com/Kw6FPMb3iS— Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 30, 2019
This heartwarming story had us hooked; and those fluffy ducklings were certainly the highlight of my day!
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Bookings Open at Rs 21000
- India's Most Wanted Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Leads A Dangerous Manhunt
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Get Married in Las Vegas in Surprise Wedding
- This is How Much Kim Kardashian's Outrageous Bathroom Sink With No Basin Costs
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 128GB Variant Gets Another Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs 20,999
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s