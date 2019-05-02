Take the pledge to vote

'Mrs. Duck' is Nesting at Nat Geo Headquarters And is Super Popular With Their Visitors

Did you know that National Geographic has its own pair of resident ducks, and that they're undeniably cute?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

May 2, 2019
'Mrs. Duck' is Nesting at Nat Geo Headquarters And is Super Popular With Their Visitors
Did you know that National Geographic has its own pair of resident ducks, and that they're undeniably cute?
Did you know that National Geographic has its very own pair of resident ducks, and that they're undeniably cute?

For the past 15 fifteen years almost, a pair of Mallard ducks have been visiting the National Geographic courtyard; this year, the female gave birth to 11 ducklings and have been nonchalantly parading the chicks around the campus. Now that's all hunky dory, but there was one major issue. The eggs hatched in February, which was a tad bit too cold for them. Mallard chicks usually arrive in March when the weather's a little warmer, according to a reportby National Geographic.

Rachel Bale, a senior editor at Nat Geo, tweeted the following:




However, Bale mentions that they have another visitor - a Canadian goose who's taken refuge on the third floor.




The Twitter thread has us in splits! The videos and anecdotes shared by Bale have already brightened up our Thursday.




Baby geese on the way!




Mrs. Duck is quite the protective mother!




And they're here!




But there was a problem; the goose family needed to come down, but climbing down from the third floor isn't easy with newborns. Thankfully, the Nat Geo guys came to their rescue:



















The following morning, Bale posted an update as well:







Finally! One big, happy family waddling away!




This heartwarming story had us hooked; and those fluffy ducklings were certainly the highlight of my day!
