'Mrs. Duck' is Nesting at Nat Geo Headquarters And is Super Popular With Their Visitors

Every year, a pair of mallard ducks visits @NatGeo to lay eggs and hang out in our courtyard fountain. @natashaldaly wrote about how they often lay eggs too early. https://t.co/9TniEnBjrN pic.twitter.com/yvCofvXe5x — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 9, 2019

This year, sadly, they did lay eggs too early, and they didn't hatch. But we have another visitor. A pair of Canada geese have taken up residence on our third floor! @nickasconi, who sits right next to them, got this pic: pic.twitter.com/OfvVaXoPSU — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 9, 2019

The geese are super popular with our visitors, as @CallieBroaddus captured. (Click to enlarge gif!) Goslings are due ~April 24. pic.twitter.com/lRKasHrzGH — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 9, 2019

Update: We've now closed off part of the @natgeo courtyard to protect the geese...and to protect museum visitors from the geese. pic.twitter.com/2tTq7pXivW — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 19, 2019

Kicked out of the courtyard by the geese, Mrs. Duck is now nesting in a flower box on a busy sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/GFjm56TFRv — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 19, 2019

The goslings have hatched! All six were born on Saturday. They're still up on the ledge, and @DCCityWildlife is standing by if they need help getting down. Live stream here: https://t.co/ffAn9WYJPy pic.twitter.com/oZdlaXgkKX — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019

Huge shout-out to @DCCityWildlife today for an EPIC gosling rescue today at @NatGeo pic.twitter.com/wTkp2LEXNg — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019

The goslings needed down, but they weren’t about to jump. First we tried a bucket - the goslings could be lowered down the side, so Mom and Dad wouldn’t lose site of them. No go, though. pic.twitter.com/NOFS7Kz7lI — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019

So the only option was to lead the WHOLE FAMILY through the third floor pic.twitter.com/SmfTQ0ULL0 — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019

...then we got on the elevator. Those are the babies in the carrier. pic.twitter.com/eu7kUmcmFS — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019

...and out the front door... pic.twitter.com/Hu2Ks3LyKv — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019

And into the fountain! pic.twitter.com/LV6uDWfmJZ — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 29, 2019

The morning goose update: pic.twitter.com/3fMiBAKQvB — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 30, 2019

A few hours later, @DCCityWildlife came to escort them to Constitution Gardens, a mile away. They were going to end up making the walk one way or another, so it was better to nudge them along, because it’s a dangerous walk by themselves pic.twitter.com/d7tVSSIzOw — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 30, 2019

And they lived happily ever after! Probably. pic.twitter.com/Kw6FPMb3iS — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 30, 2019

