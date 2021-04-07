Mrs Sri Lanka Beauty Queen Injured After 2019 Winner Snatched Crown From Her

Things took a wild turn at Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 after the beauty pageant winner’s crown was seized by the 2019 winner and placed on the runner up’s head. On April 4, Pushpika De Silva was awarded the title of “Mrs Sri Lanka” on National TV in a theatre in Colombo but a few moments later, before she could enjoy the glory, the 2019 winner Caroline Jurie seized her crown claiming Silva couldn’t be awarded because she is divorced. Before removing the crown from Silva’s head, she stated, “There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place.”

She then proceeded to take the crown off Silva’s head and placed it on the runner-up as a tearful Silva walked off the stage. Caroline can be seen hugging the runner up while Silva can be seen talking to officials backstage.

A clip of the bizarre turn of events is doing rounds on social media, watch here:

Pageant organizers apologized to Silva after confirming she is not a divorcee and the prize was returned to her. In a Facebook post Silva shared on April 5, she clarified she is separated but not divorced. “Divorce is something else. I’m still an un divorced woman,” she wrote. She added if she wasn’t fit for the tournament, she would have been removed from the contest long ago.

Silva went to hospital to be treated for head injury after the incident and plans to take legal action for “injustice and insult.” Ending the post, she wrote, “Finally, I say a true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman’s crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman’s crown!!”

The viral post has been showered with love and support from people all over the world who are criticizing Caroline Jurie’s behaviour.

Talking to BBC, the national director of Mrs Sri Lanka World, Chandimal Jayasinghe said the crown has been returned to Mrs De Silva on Tuesday and they are disappointed by Jurie’s behaviour on stage.He claimed the Mrs World Organization is investigating the matter.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here