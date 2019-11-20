MS Dhoni and Ziva Celebrate Sakshi's Birthday with Friends, CSK Calls Her 'Queen of the Jungle'
Sakshi, who turned 31, shared an adorable picture with Dhoni and daughter Ziva on Instagram.
Sakshi with MS Dhoni and Ziva | Image credit: Twitter/Instagram
Sakshi Singh Rawat, wife of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, turned a year older on Tuesday and 'Captain Cool' made sure to celebrate her birthday in the most memorable way.
Sakshi, who turned 31, shared an adorable picture with Dhoni and daughter Ziva on Instagram. In an intimate cake cutting ceremony, the three look happy and equally enthusiastic about the celebration at their residence in Ranchi.
See the picture below:
In another set of pictures, Sakshi can be seen posing in front of fairy lights. The party was star-studded with several fellow cricketers such as Hardik Pandya, Robin Uthappa among others.
IPL team Chennai Super Kings, which Dhoni has helmed since the beginning and has led the team to three victories, also wished Sakshi on her birthday. Calling her the “Queen of the Jungle”, they took to Twitter to share an adorable family picture of the Dhonis. The post is captioned as, "Super Birthday to the Queen of the Jungle! Here's to more #yellove'ly memories!"
Super Birthday to the Queen of the Jungle! Here's to more #yellove'ly memories! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/3mO7Xalxvg— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 19, 2019
A graduate from Institute of Hotel Management in Aurangabad, Sakshi tied the knot with MS Dhoni on July 4, 2010. They were blessed Ziva in 2015. Sakshi and Ziva often attend Dhoni’s matches to cheer him.
Dhoni has taken a sabbatical from international cricket after India’s defeat in World Cup 2019 semifinals against New Zealand.
