‘Thug Life Moment’: Twitter Has a Laugh as Dhoni Stops Bowler, Sets Field For Bangladesh on Way to Century
The India vs Bangladesh match was high on adrenaline as Dhoni, in his final innings, seemed to have rolled back years –pulling off a ‘vintage MSD’ and taking 73 balls to get to his ton – leaving his fans in a dizzy of joy.
Twitter/ ICC
New Delhi: Dishing out a dazzling performance in the final overs, MS Dhoni on Tuesday scored a brilliant 113 against Bangladesh in India’s second warm-up game, driving them to a mammoth 359/7 win in their 50 overs.
The game was high on adrenaline as Dhoni, in his final innings, seemed to have rolled back years –pulling off a ‘vintage MSD’ and taking 73 balls to get to his ton – leaving his fans in a dizzy of joy. This was after, all Dhoni's first century in almost two years, and hopefully also a preamble to India's victory in the World Cup once again?
However, this was not it. An interesting incident happened when Dhoni was batting in the 39th over. Right in the middle of the high-tension match, the star cricketer asked the bowler to stop bowling midway and actually advised, yes, advised him to remove his fielder from mid-wicket to square leg.
Incredible still, was the fact that the bowler actually listened to Dhoni and did as he said. The inimitable world of Twitter, of course, was closely following the sequence of events and was quick to react to the moment.
Dhoni even sets field for the opposition team😂😂😂 #INDvBAN
— Aashim (@broken602) May 28, 2019
Dhoni now setting field for opposition captain as well — dorku (@Dorkstar) May 28, 2019
#dhoni thug life moment in warm up match against Bangladesh, stopping the bowler (Shabbir) in run up in 40th over, asking if he is sure of the field and then the bowler making a field change #WorldCup2019 @msdhoni @BCCI 😎😂
— Dheeraj Pershad (@djpershad) May 28, 2019
Dhoni setting Bangladesh’s field placing 😂😂 — Bilal 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) May 28, 2019
Best thing in ICC World Cup till now! 💙
M.S.Dhoni batting in 39th over, asks the Bangladeshi Bowler to stop bowling and tells him to move his fielder wandering near mid wicket to square leg, and Bangladesh Team says okay and moves that fielder! 😂😂😂
Mahi mentoring EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/dZ5PbGxcwv
— DJ Prithvi (@djprithviindia) May 28, 2019
When @msdhoni started setting up field for Opposition too !!! #CWC19 #Dhoni #India #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/GmIEAUp73X — Raaj Survade (@raajsurvade) May 28, 2019
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
