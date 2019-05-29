Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

‘Thug Life Moment’: Twitter Has a Laugh as Dhoni Stops Bowler, Sets Field For Bangladesh on Way to Century

The India vs Bangladesh match was high on adrenaline as Dhoni, in his final innings, seemed to have rolled back years –pulling off a ‘vintage MSD’ and taking 73 balls to get to his ton – leaving his fans in a dizzy of joy.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘Thug Life Moment’: Twitter Has a Laugh as Dhoni Stops Bowler, Sets Field For Bangladesh on Way to Century
Twitter/ ICC
Loading...
New Delhi: Dishing out a dazzling performance in the final overs, MS Dhoni on Tuesday scored a brilliant 113 against Bangladesh in India’s second warm-up game, driving them to a mammoth 359/7 win in their 50 overs.

The game was high on adrenaline as Dhoni, in his final innings, seemed to have rolled back years –pulling off a ‘vintage MSD’ and taking 73 balls to get to his ton – leaving his fans in a dizzy of joy. This was after, all Dhoni's first century in almost two years, and hopefully also a preamble to India's victory in the World Cup once again?

However, this was not it. An interesting incident happened when Dhoni was batting in the 39th over. Right in the middle of the high-tension match, the star cricketer asked the bowler to stop bowling midway and actually advised, yes, advised him to remove his fielder from mid-wicket to square leg.

Incredible still, was the fact that the bowler actually listened to Dhoni and did as he said. The inimitable world of Twitter, of course, was closely following the sequence of events and was quick to react to the moment.

















| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram