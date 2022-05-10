MS Dhoni Eating His Bat in Dugout Confuses Fans, Amit Mishra Reveals the Reason

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kickstarted IPL 2022 on a losing streak, however, the squad bounced back and have kept their hopes to qualify for the playoffs alive. The defending champions have finally found their momentum as they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by a humongous margin of 91 runs. CSK’s ruthless performance against Delhi won over the audience and once again the team showcased on-field dominance. During the clash, a photo of their captain MS Dhoni ‘eating his bat’ in the dugout went viral online. The snap got the internet talking as fans were trying to figure out what was Dhoni up to.

Well, Indian spinner Amit Mishra came to their rescue and revealed that Dhoni prefers to keep his bat clean. He stated that one will not see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of CSK skipper’s bat.

“In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat,” Mishra tweeted.

In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat. #CSKvDC #TATAIPL2022— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 8, 2022

For those who want pic of Dhoni eating Bat 🤠 pic.twitter.com/BGPFznY39E— Paapsee Tannu 🇮🇳 (@iamparodyyy) May 8, 2022

One of the users tweeted, “Maidaan par ball na khaaye isliye bahar se bat khaa kar aate hai Dhoni sir. This is the only reason i’ll accept.” While another said, “MS eats bat before going to ground and eats balls after entering ground.”

Maidaan par ball na khaaye isliye bahar se bat khaa kar aate hai Dhoni sir. This is the only reason i'll accept— Mazakiya ShortLeg (@MShortleg) May 8, 2022

Dhoni before going to bat be like "Bowler bhej, mai bat nahi khaya hai"— Pranav (@Pranav_326) May 9, 2022

Ms eats bat before going to ground and eats balls after entering ground…..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Avinash Mane (@AvinashMane4) May 9, 2022

Now tell us why he eats ball during crucial matches— Qwerty (@kanthkasar) May 9, 2022

But i saw eating him ball most of Times rather than bat..😕— Shubham (@shubvk) May 9, 2022

After defeating Delhi, CSK had slowly moved to the eighth spot in the points table. However, their happiness was short-lived because Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , who had slipped to the ninth spot, defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs on Monday, paving their way up. While KKR jumped to the seventh spot, CSK slipped to the ninth position in the 10-team table. In the post-match presentation after the CSK vs DC clash, Dhoni was quizzed about the chances of Men In Yellow making it up to the playoffs.

Stating that one cannot be constantly worried about net run rate, Dhoni said, “You just have to think about what to do in the next game. And if we make it to the playoffs, great. But even if we don’t, it’s not the end of the world.”

